Daniella Navarro causes controversy again.

She shows off her weight-loss in bikinis.

The former La Casa de los Famosos 2 contestant has a message for her critics. Daniella Navarro has been mired in controversy since La Casa de los Famosos 2 when people began criticizing her. Well, instead of showing off projects or taking advantage of the exposure from the Telemundo reality show, she once again responds to her critics. According to her, everything she does is criticized: “Since I am a mother, they attack me for my weight gain, but today that fills me with strength to improve, not because of criticism, but because of me. Criticism does not knock me down, it gives me wings,” she said on social media. Daniella Navarro showed off several bikinis In a recent Instagram post, Daniella echoed everything she feels when people try to knock her down: “Welcome to my month, the month of love, my birthday and this year I will turn 40 and I set the goal of being like when I was 18 years old and I promise you that I will achieve it for me. For me, the years are your teachers, there is no book or guide, I would go through each one of my experiences to get to where I am today,” she began. In order to empower women, Daniella Navarro wrote: “Women, age is a number, attitude towards life is everything, I adore you… Happy start of the month, remember we all have negative thoughts, the secret is not to feed them, dance, laugh enjoy that life is one.”

The former La Casa de los Famosos 2 contestant shows her weight-loss In pink, white and green bikinis, the fifth place winner of La Casa de los Famosos 2 showed that she has lost a lot of weight and still has a few pounds to go. She had a message for those who mocked her weight gain. “#bathing suit #rumboamis40 this year the only thing I’m going to lose is weight hahaha, hold on tight PS: for every critic that comes out it’s a pound less hahahaha hahaha My birthday is February 27. ”

Has Daniella Navarro had too much plastic surgery? People mocked and criticized her despite her empowering words: “I can’t stand her.” “Didn’t you say you were comfortable with your body? Are you going on a diet now? Not very coherent Psss.” “ she needed to attract attention and nobody remembered you” “Who cares… A 30-year-old woman thinks better than her and there is no need to undress.” The ridicule against Nacho Casano’s girlfriend continued: “Could it be that she is already bathing?” What disastrous advertising!!!!!!” “All based on surgery” “For flaccidity I recommend you go to the gym, do weights Gym. And lots of soap and water for hygiene and to avoid bad odors.” “Oops, what a low self-esteem if she were really happy she wouldn’t have to go out almost naked anymore.”

She’s accused of having low self-esteem “Seriously, the networks are getting worse every day, putting crap into the minds of young girls who think that to be happy or to succeed or be popular they must get naked.” “Now without filters please! And she shows her skinny calf like chicken legs.” “Who cares what you do, who cares what you say.” “Nobody bumps into her anymore or thinks about her, oh please.” And more and more detractors came out: “Let’s see if now that you show yourself like this the producers are looking for you.” “That woman is only good for shouting and offending.” “I can’t stand her, she is problematic and envious and she loves to throw hints at others but the others don’t even listen to her.” “What good is that great body for her if she has shi… in her brain and heart.” SEE THE VIDEO OF DANIELLA NAVARRO. Some images in this note come from the following video.