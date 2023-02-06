What’s going on?

Mexican singer Paquita la del Barrio leaves a concert early and fans worry about her health.

Her representative, Paco Torres, talks. While giving a concert in Ontario, California — where she was accompanied by figures such as Julio Preciado and El Mimoso — Mexican singer Francisca Viveros Barradas, better known as Paquita la del Barrio, left the stage in a wheelchair. Now fans are worried about her health. In an interview she gave to Imagen Entretenimiento’s De Primera Mano, hosted by journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante, her rep Paco Torres, explained what is really happening with the Rata de dos Patas and Tres veces te engañé singer, who will be 76 years old in April. Paquita la del Barrio began to feel ill According to TV Notas, reporter Inés Moreno said Paquita la del Barrio looked very exhausted, to such an extent that she had to be taken off stage in a wheelchair during the performance. “She was very diminished and in delicate,” revealed the journalist. The question remains if she will perform on Saturday, February 11, in a free concert at the Cuauhtémoc City Hall in Mexico City along with Banda El Recodo. This is not the first time Francisca has faced health problems, which is why many wonder if the time has come for her to say goodbye to the stage.

Paquita la del Barrio’s rep gives a revealing interview Paco Torres quickly said that it is a lie that Paquita la del Barrio is in poor health and that she has never left a show early because she felt bad: “In the 23 years that I have been with her, many situations have happened to us. One day it was raining in Oaxaca and the lady, getting wet, ended the show.” The artist’s representative shared that the concert last weekend, called ‘Paquita and Friends’, was very successful. He added something surprising: “It is sad to see how age is diminishing us… She was always an artist who did not use a makeup artist or a hair stylist, or anything, and now for this last show we did. She told me that her arms were getting too tired to comb her hair, that she felt very tired.”

“The wheelchair has worked very well for us” Paco Torres revealed that for Paquita la del Barrio’s convenience, it was decided she would travel first class on her last flight, though she didn’t want to. He also clarified that the wheelchair has worked very well for them both in airports and in concerts. It was then, a false alarm. “The ‘little chair’, she did not want to accept on stage because she asked how she was going to sing sitting down… Now people are grateful that she is on stage because her voice continues to be wonderful,” said her rep. (Filed as: Paquita la del Barrio leaves the show and worries about her health)

Is there Paquita for a while? Before concluding this interview with Image Entertainment, Paco Torres said that Paquita la del Barrio has said that she will never say goodbye to the stage until God tells her: “But, if the public knows how to understand it, if they know how to see it, they can understand that these are her last steps. Sadly, no one wants to accept it like that.” “She does not want to profit, because if she were an artist who said that she would do her goodbye tour and that she would earn double or triple, she would be smarter and she did not want to do it that way. She has said that she is going to stop until God tells her, ‘This is it.’ I beg you, I ask you, if you go to a Paquita show, don’t miss it because they are her last steps on stage. I do not want to say because she is going to die, it is because it is the cycle of each person,” Paco Torres concluded. (CLICK TO SEE THE VIDEO HERE)