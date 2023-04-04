The Venezuelan actress confirms suspicions about her health.

Daniella Navarro is having a hard time after cosmetic surgery.

What did she have done?

Daniella Navarro is having a hard time after cosmetic surgery. The actress, influencer and former contestant on La Casa de los Famosos, has been having a hard time lately, as she decided to have some cosmetic surgery and is now dealing with a painful recovery.

The actress has not been sharing content on social media because she is not feeling well enough. Daniella decided to send a message to her followers explaining how she’s doing. Now some are worried.

It seems the woman who caused a huge scandal on the second season of La Casa de los Famosos is not at her best. Well according to People en Español, Navarro is recovering from cosmetic surgery on her her breasts and abdomen.

Navarro has opened up to her millions of Instagram followers and revealed that she is currently not feeling well because she has been in severe pain since the surgery and that “it is killing her”.