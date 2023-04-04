A fire breaks out on the set of ‘Lord of the Rings’ and the cast flees

The Lord of the Rings set catches fire.

The Lord of the Rings set catches fire! Actors and crew fled the scene as columns of smoke billowed out from the studio where they’re filming the second series of the Amazon prequel.

According to early reports, a fire broke out on the set where Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is being filmed, prompting the crew and cast members to flee the scene. The incident took place on Monday, April 3 around 12:26 p.m.

According to initial reports, firefighters received a call just before 12:30 pm on Monday, April 3 to go to Bray Studios in Windsor, where the second season of the hit Amazon series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is being filmed.

Images circulating on social media show thick black clouds of smoke billowing from the site near Maidenhead, with reports that several fire trucks arrived to fight the fire, according to the Daily Mail.