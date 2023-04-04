A fire breaks out on the set of ‘Lord of the Rings’ and the cast flees
The Lord of the Rings set catches fire. The cast fled from the flames. So far no injuries have been reported on the set of the Amazon prequel.
The Lord of the Rings set catches fire! Actors and crew fled the scene as columns of smoke billowed out from the studio where they’re filming the second series of the Amazon prequel.
According to early reports, a fire broke out on the set where Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is being filmed, prompting the crew and cast members to flee the scene. The incident took place on Monday, April 3 around 12:26 p.m.
According to initial reports, firefighters received a call just before 12:30 pm on Monday, April 3 to go to Bray Studios in Windsor, where the second season of the hit Amazon series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is being filmed.
Images circulating on social media show thick black clouds of smoke billowing from the site near Maidenhead, with reports that several fire trucks arrived to fight the fire, according to the Daily Mail.
Members of the cast, including some dressed as orcs, can be seen on the outskirts of the set while Civil Protection worked to put out the intense flames. So far no injuries have been reported.
The new season of the series began filming in Berkshire earlier this year and is expected to premiere in 2024. An intricate set of castles, complete with Celtic-style knotted towers and covered passageways, had been built for the show.
According to the Daily Mail, a spokesperson for the Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service noted, “At 12:26 pm on Monday, April 3, we received reports of a fire at Bray Studios near Windsor. At this time, Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service teams from Bracknell, Slough and Maidenhead fire stations have been dispatched to the scene.”
“Upon arrival, crews discovered a fire in a one-story warehouse. Firefighters remain at the scene of the accident. More updates will be provided when available, ”the spokesman for the Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service added to his statements, more reports are expected in the coming hours.