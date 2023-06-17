Edith González’s family held a mass to commemorate her death 4 years ago.

Constanza didn’t attend the ceremony.

It’s said Constanza is estranged from her family.

Is Constanza Creel Edith Gonzalez estranged from her family? Edith Gónzalez’s death shocked all of Mexico, as she was one of the most beloved actresses in the country. Many followed her battle with cancer that ended on June 13, 2019.

Edith Gonzalez died at the age of 54. In August 2016, the actress reported she was diagnosed with cancer. The beloved Mexican actress is survived by her widower Lorenzo Lazo and her daughter Constanza.

Edith Gónzalez’s family remembers her on the 4th anniversary of her death

Four years after her death, Edith Gónzalez’s loved ones decided to hold a mass in memory of the Corazón Salvaje star but, according to Quién, Constanza didn’t attend.

That led to speculation that the 18-year-old is estranged from her mother’s family. Víctor González, the late actress’ brother, spoke to Quién to explain the situation.