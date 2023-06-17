Is Edith Gónzalez’s daughter Constanza estranged from her family after not attending her mother’s memorial?
Edith González's family held a mass to commemorate her death 4 years ago. Constanza didn't attend the ceremony and is estranged from her family.
- Edith González’s family held a mass to commemorate her death 4 years ago.
- Constanza didn’t attend the ceremony.
- It’s said Constanza is estranged from her family.
Is Constanza Creel Edith Gonzalez estranged from her family? Edith Gónzalez’s death shocked all of Mexico, as she was one of the most beloved actresses in the country. Many followed her battle with cancer that ended on June 13, 2019.
Edith Gonzalez died at the age of 54. In August 2016, the actress reported she was diagnosed with cancer. The beloved Mexican actress is survived by her widower Lorenzo Lazo and her daughter Constanza.
Edith Gónzalez’s family remembers her on the 4th anniversary of her death
Four years after her death, Edith Gónzalez’s loved ones decided to hold a mass in memory of the Corazón Salvaje star but, according to Quién, Constanza didn’t attend.
That led to speculation that the 18-year-old is estranged from her mother’s family. Víctor González, the late actress’ brother, spoke to Quién to explain the situation.
Is Constanza Creel estranged from Edith Gónzalez’s family?
Let’s remember that the Mexican actress was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2016 and, though she beat it that time, it returned a few years later. Her family recently held a memorial in her honor.
According to Quien, Constanza currently lives with her father, politician Santiago Creel, who she moved in with after her mother’s death. Her absence from the memorial sparked controversy so her uncle explained the truth.
The actress’s brother breaks explains
«We have separated. Yes we’re estranged, but not fighting. There’s only a distance. You have to take into account that she’s young. She’s living her life, taking her course, and it’s logical that her uncle is already old,» Víctor Gónzalez said.
According to the outlet, Constanza was just 14 years old when Edith Gónzalez died and since she went to live with her father, the distance between her and her maternal family has grown.