Celebrity deaths that have shocked the Latino community in 2023

Several Latino celebrities have died in 2023.

How have these different stars passed away?

Meet the idols of music and television who died tragically. Latino celebrity deaths in 2023. These tragic deaths have shocked the Latino community. The year is not even half over yet and there have been a number of losses in music and television, with the death of several renowned stars, who stood out for their talent, charisma and the unique connection they created with the public. These actors and singers gave their final performances in 2023 and they have left the legacy of their music, movies and soap operas. Find which Latino celebrities died this year. Latino celebrity deaths in 2023: Rebecca Jones Rebecca Jones was a Mexican actress who stood out for her soap opera roles — both as the heroine and the villain. During her lifetime, Jones was recognized for her acting ability, which she demonstrated on soaps like El Maleficio, Para Volver a Amar, Señora Acero and La Doña. In 2017 the actress was diagnosed with ovarian cancer and, although she initially went into remission after a successful operation, years later the disease returned and she was hospitalized several times. On March 22, 2023, after being hospitalized for several weeks, Jones passed away surrounded by her closest relatives.

Julián Figueroa The death of José Julián Figueroa in March 2023 is one of the most recent Latino celebrity deaths. The son of Joan Sebastian and Maribel Guardia died of a heart attack on April 9, at his home. This incident shocked his loved ones. In an interview, Marco Chacón, Maribel Guardia’s husband, said that Julián was in good health and had recovered from COVID a few months earlier. It is unknown if the young man suffered from any congenital disease.

Andrés García For several years Andrés García suffered from health problems that affected his quality of life, to the point that he was bedridden and unable to move. Before his death, the actor had been hospitalized for pneumonia and he passed away before the public knew he was sick. The 81-year-old singer also suffered from cirrhosis and fibromyalgia, two diseases that caused him a significant loss of energy. His official cause of death was hypovolemic shock, but the disease that caused the blood loss, which took his life on April 4, 2023, was not specified.

Chabelo Chabelo passed away on March 25, 2023. For many, Xavier López, better known as ‘Chabelo’, was one of the most iconic celebrities on Mexican television, thanks to the program En Familia con Chabelo, which he hosted for 48 years. Chabelo’s longevity was the butt of jokes and, on more than one occasion, there was speculation about his death. However, on March 25, 2023, the news was confirmed by his family, who revealed he had stomach issues from an undisclosed disease.

Irma ‘La Tigresa’ Serrano For many years, Irma Serrano, also known as ‘La Tigresa’, was one of the most controversial figures in Mexican show business. The actress and singer topped the ranchero and folk music charts. She also appeared in successful movies, soap operas and plays. During her career, Serrano was involved in several scandals, among them her autobiography in which she detailed the intimate encounters she had with different Mexican politicians, as well as the favors she received in return. On March 1, 2023, at the age of 88, La Tigresa passed away in a private hospital in Tuxtla Gutiérrez, due to cardiac complications.