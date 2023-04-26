Televisa actor rages against a Mexican magazine.

Alejandro Tommasi says he could have helped cure Edith González.

He makes it clear that he wanted to give her a supplement. Alejandro Tommasi reveals that he could have helped cure Edith González. Almost five years have passed since beloved actress Edith González died after a long battle with cancer. Mexican actor Alejandro Tommasi spoke about this some time ago. And it turns out that Tommasi communicated with Edith before she died, hoping to help the beautiful actress defeat her disease. Now, the actor has revealed in an interview what he really wanted to do for her. Alejandro Tommasi reveals that he could have helped cure Edith González TV Notas reported that Tommasi claimed to have a miracle cure, however this information made the Hasta que el Dinero Nos Separe explode, saying it wasn’t going to be miraculous. Primer Impacto, caught up with Tommasi on the street and they took the opportunity to ask him what had really happened with Edith Gonzalez and how he planned to help cure her cancer.

This is what Tommasi said Tommasi said: “I loved her very much, I respected her, I respect her memory, her family. Many said, ‘Alexander Tommasi is already going crazy, he already thinks he’s God, he thinks he’s curing cancer,’ no. That is an invention of the magazine,” said the actor, who was visibly upset. However, he acknowledged that he had communicated with the late actress to offer her a product that could save her life. However, he said that it was not a miracle, but rather that his intention was to help the actress to get rid of her disease.

What Edith González said “I tell her: ‘Edith, I know you have a health problem, I have a Canadian product that my brother who had cancer took,” he revealed to Primer Impacto. “So what I was proposing was the supplement.” “’Mmmm, I don’t know, let me think about it,’” she just answered me something like that,” said Alejandro. “That was what I told her, nothing else, I don’t know where this invention that I said that I was going to remove the cancer with my hands came from, it was not me, it was the supplement.”

Edith González died of cancer The Corazón Salvaje star died in the early morning of June 13, 2019, in a hospital in Mexico City. Shortly after Lorenzo Lazo and the rest of her family revealed that Edith González died of cancer. The Mexican actress was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2016 and despite having defeated it once, it returned and was fatal, according to ¡Hola!.