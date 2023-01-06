7 conspiracy theories about celebrities who allegedly faked their deaths
It is no secret that many times when a celebrity dies, a legend is born. Often their loyal fans don’t want to believe that they are really gone. Find out about seven of the most popular conspiracy theories about celebrities who supposedly faked their own deaths.
For decades, when a famous person passes away — be it an athlete, singer, or actor — there is talk the death was faked. Sometimes there is truth behind these theories, according to El Ciudadano.
JESUS, SON OF GOD
Here are some of those stories that still circulate today. So far none have been proven but they have generated a lot of controversy among the fans of these celebrities that so many people keep alive in their hearts.
The first of them is Jesus, the son of God. Christians believe he died and rose again on the third day, but he was never seen again. Mormons believe he lived longer and they even say that he traveled to America and wrote a new gospel. So far that theory hasn’t been proven.
HITLER AND LOUIS XVII
Hitler was reported to have died by suicide with his lover Eva Braun after the allies invaded Germany in World War II. However, there was a conspiracy theory that he faked his death so he could escape to Argentina. Some time later, Hitler’s remains were tested and it was proven they were his.
King Louis XVII died of tuberculosis in a prison during the French Revolution, but some people believed that supporters helped him escape and put a malnourished young man in his place.
ANASTASIA AND ELVIS PRESLEY
The Tsar of Russia was assassinated along with his family, including his daughter Anastasia. Years later, many young women claimed to be her and the best known even had several trials. One time a body was found in the Berlin canal but DNA testing determined that it was not Anastasia.
Many years later something similar happened with the legendary singer Elvis Presley. His father said the body in Elvis' coffin did not look like his son, which raised suspicion. Over the years many people have claimed to be the famous rocker.
JIM MORRISON AND TUPAC SHAKUR
Jim Morrison died in 1971 in Paris. His girlfriend, his record label and The Doors announced the tragic news, but two details raised doubts. One was that his coffin was sealed and no one saw his body, the second is that the band’s keyboardist, Ray Manzarek believed Morrison faked his death.
Tupac Shakur is another celebrity who people believe is still alive. The rapper was shot to death in 1996. Since his death, eight posthumous records were released and some of them alluded to his resurrection, leading fans to believe he’s still alive.