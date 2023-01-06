The details of beloved actor Robin Williams’ autopsy

Beloved comedian Robin Williams died in 2014.

He did not die of natural causes.

Details from Robin Williams’ autopsy report.

Robin Williams was one of the most iconic comedy figures of his generation. His sudden death continues spark questions after all this time. The legendary comedian was struggling with a disease that few knew he had until after his autopsy report was revealed.

A misdiagnosis would lead to the actor’s death. However, the disease did not cause a heart attack, a respiratory arrest or anything like that. His illness caused panic attacks, memory issues and problems with mobility.

Robin Williams’ last work

Robin Williams was a multi-talented actor, so it’s not surprising that he was in more than one movie premiere per year. He appeared in five films that were released after his death, four in 2014 and one in 2015.

One of these films was the last installment of the A Night at the Museum trilogy where director Shawn Levy had witnessed some of the symptoms of the actor’s illness. Levy said Williams constantly forgot his lines and had a hard time finding the right words to express himself, surprising considering that one of his great talents was improvisation.