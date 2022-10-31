Chronovisor: Is there a secret time machine in the Vatican?

The Chronovisor is allegedly a secret time machine inside the Vatican.

This is part of a Vatican legend.

Does the Chronovisor really exist? Without a doubt, there are infinite mysteries that surround world religions. However, there is a legend that has circulated for many years within the Catholic religion. We are talking about the Chronovisor. Is there a time machine in the Vatican? The hermeticism of the Vatican regarding some issues has left some gaps that allow many stories to emerge, and not only about the stories of the Bible but also about what happens inside the headquarters of the Roman Catholic Church. Chronovisor: Is there a time machine in the Vatican? This is the case of the alleged existence of a kind of time machine with which images of the crucifixion of Jesus were captured. This is a story that has never been proven by science or by the church, according to Time. According to El Diario de Xalapa, the story goes back to May 2, 1972, when a newspaper in Italy published shocking news: several scientists had invented an impressive machine called the Chronovisor, which allowed them to see and hear through time.

“Energy cannot be created or destroyed, it can only be transformed” Enrico Fermi and Wernher von Braun, under the leadership of the monk Marcello Pellegrino Ernetti, were the inventors of the Chronovisor. According to El Diario de Xalapa, the monk said that his machine had been created under the principle that “energy is neither created nor destroyed, it only transforms”, which allowed them to access sounds and images of the past. In addition, according to some media, Ernetti stated that, thanks to his machine, he was able to photograph Jesus while he was on his way to his crucifixion, as well as the destruction of Sodom and Gomorrah, among other important historical events.

Is the Vatican hiding the Chronovisor? The Chronovisor was supposedly such a new and important machine that, according to Brune, the Vatican decided to hide it (other versions of the legend indicate that they destroyed it) due to the terrible consequences it could have in the wrong hands, according to Time. It is believed that this device worked with an ‘address finder’ where they input the date that they wanted to travel to and monitor images from that time. The Chronovisor was considered a portal to the past. Ernetti stated that it was similar to a television, adding, “they were able to see incredible things.”

It’s a popular legend of the Catholic Church According to Diario de Xalapa, Marcello revealed on several occasions that the Vatican had hidden the machine so that it would not be used by the wrong person. Strangely, the Vatican decreed in 1988 that any person using an artifact with the same characteristics as the Chronovisor would be excommunicated. Before passing away, the creator of this machine wrote a letter in which he reiterated that the Chronovisor did exist and that Pope Pius XII had flatly forbidden them to talk about it, since it was a danger to humanity. The inventors died and only the question remains: Does the Chronovisor really exist? It is a mystery of the Vatican.