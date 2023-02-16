China threatens to retaliate against US over downing of spy balloon
China has spoken out regarding the spy balloon that was shot down over the United States. The Chinese government is threatening retaliation against the US due to the sanctions imposed on Chinese entities since the spy balloon was discovered.
The spy balloon flew over US territory at the beginning of February. However the US waited a few days until it could be safely downed over water. The Chinese government claimed that the balloon was a civil aircraft that mistakenly entered US territory.
According to The Associated Press, Beijing promised “countermeasures” towards US entities in response to the sanctions that Washington imposed on six Chinese entities for their links to their aerospace program.
“The Chinese civil aircraft that entered US airspace did so by mistake, but Washington overreacted, using this matter as an excuse to illegally sanction Chinese entities and institutions. China is firmly opposed and will retaliate against those US entities that harm our sovereignty and security,” Foreign Affairs spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a press conference.
China points out that US balloons have flown over their territory
During the press conference, the official was referring to the sanctions announced this Friday by the US Department of Commerce against six Chinese aerospace companies for their alleged links to an alleged reconnaissance balloon program of the Chinese Army, reported EFE.
“We have also said that since May of last year, at least ten American balloons have flown over Chinese airspace, and this includes the Xinjiang regions, Tibet and other places. China has explained that their civilian aircraft entered their airspace by mistake, but they have not explained why their balloons entered ours without approval,” Wang argued.
China alleges that the US spread false information about the spy balloon
The Chinese government spokesman continued, “The US is spreading false information… China has dealt with this matter responsibly and calmly, but the United States still has to explain itself.”
“They have to do some thinking, stop attacking China and stop misleading the Americans and the international community.” However, during the press conference, he did not provide any information about which entities would be sanctioned.
US denies flying balloons over China
The US government has accused China of developing a military espionage program through balloons sent to 40 countries on five continents, which is why the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, canceled a planned trip to Beijing, according to EFE.
For its part, the Chinese government said that the first object shot down was a weather balloon that deviated from its trajectory and has claimed that at least ten American balloons have flown over China in the last year, something that US denies.