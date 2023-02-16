China threatens to retaliate against US over downing of spy balloon

China threatens to retaliate against the US for downing the spy balloon.

They pointed out that the US sanctioned Chinese entities.

China to take “countermeasures” against US entities.

China has spoken out regarding the spy balloon that was shot down over the United States. The Chinese government is threatening retaliation against the US due to the sanctions imposed on Chinese entities since the spy balloon was discovered.

The spy balloon flew over US territory at the beginning of February. However the US waited a few days until it could be safely downed over water. The Chinese government claimed that the balloon was a civil aircraft that mistakenly entered US territory.

According to The Associated Press, Beijing promised “countermeasures” towards US entities in response to the sanctions that Washington imposed on six Chinese entities for their links to their aerospace program.

“The Chinese civil aircraft that entered US airspace did so by mistake, but Washington overreacted, using this matter as an excuse to illegally sanction Chinese entities and institutions. China is firmly opposed and will retaliate against those US entities that harm our sovereignty and security,” Foreign Affairs spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a press conference.