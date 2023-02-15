Extraterrestrials? The White House explains the objects shot down over the weekend
How mysterious are the unidentified objects shot down over the weekend? The US shot down the three unknown objects after the Chinese spy balloon.
Last week, President Biden ordered the military to shoot down a Chinese spy balloon that was flying over the country. Since then three more objects were shot down by the US government over the weekend. Beijing claims their balloon was for civilian purposes but the Biden administration says it contained intelligence equipment.
In response to accusations by Washington that Beijing has sent such devices to spy on the US, China claimed that several balloons from the United States have entered its airspace since January 2022,
How did the controversy start?
On February 2, it was announced that an alleged spy balloon from China had been detected. It was flying over the United States. Then, last Friday another object was discovered flying over the US.
The object was brought down in northern Alaska on the orders of President Joe Biden. White House officials said it posed a “reasonable danger” to the safety of civilian flights since it was flying at an altitude of about 40,000 feet.
The US doesn’t believe that it did anything wrong
On Monday, the White House defended shooting down three unidentified objects in as many days, although it acknowledged that it had no indication that they were intended for surveillance like the Chinese balloon.
The Chinese accusation came after the United States shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon that had crossed from Alaska to South Carolina, sparking a new crisis in bilateral relations that is at its lowest level in decades.
What did the US government find?
At a press conference, the White House announced on Monday, February 13, that “there are no indications of extraterrestrial activity” in the unidentified objects that were flying over United States territory and were shot down by presidential order, according to White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre.
“I wanted to make sure that the American people knew that all of you knew that — and it was important for us to say that from here because we’ve been hearing a lot about it. I loved E.T. the movie, but I’m just gonna leave it there,” said the official, causing the reporters to laugh.
Where did the objects come from?
General Glen VanHerck, head of the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), said he could “rule nothing out” in response to a reporter’s question about a possible extraterrestrial origin, a phrase that went viral: “I haven’t ruled out anything at this time.”
Although it was confirmed that they were technically unidentified flying objects, this does not mean they are extraterrestrial. They simply don’t know what the objects are or where they came from. SEE THE WHITE HOUSE PRESS CONFERENCE HERE.