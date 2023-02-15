How mysterious are the unidentified objects shot down over the weekend?

The US shot down the three unknown objects after the Chinese spy balloon.

The White House explained.

Last week, President Biden ordered the military to shoot down a Chinese spy balloon that was flying over the country. Since then three more objects were shot down by the US government over the weekend. Beijing claims their balloon was for civilian purposes but the Biden administration says it contained intelligence equipment.

In response to accusations by Washington that Beijing has sent such devices to spy on the US, China claimed that several balloons from the United States have entered its airspace since January 2022,

How did the controversy start?

On February 2, it was announced that an alleged spy balloon from China had been detected. It was flying over the United States. Then, last Friday another object was discovered flying over the US.

The object was brought down in northern Alaska on the orders of President Joe Biden. White House officials said it posed a “reasonable danger” to the safety of civilian flights since it was flying at an altitude of about 40,000 feet.