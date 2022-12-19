Checks for Christmas! Who’s eligible for direct payments up to $3,600?
Who's eligible for direct payments up to $3,600? Officials announce checks in time for Christmas. What programs are being offered?
- Who’s eligible for direct payments up to $3,600?
- Officials announce checks in time for Christmas.
- What programs are being offered?
CHECKS FOR CHRISTMAS! In the midst of the holiday season it was announced that some people will get direct payments of up to $3,600. The money could help millions of people this Christmas. Several states are offering stimulus programs.
Three weeks before the end of the year, there is still time to benefit from stimulus programs in the US. If you want a direct payment, be sure to check your state and local government websites.
GENEROUS PAYMENTS
Through the Child Tax Credit program, people can receive payments of up to $3,600. In a short time, millions of people may be receiving this financial support. According to The Sun, people will be able to request direct payments before Christmas.
This money will be able to help people who are in debt due to rising inflation and also offer support during the holiday season. If you have not gotten your Child Tax Credit, you should double check to make sure it’s on its way.
How do you qualify for the CTC?
Families who are eligible for the Child Tax Credit can claim up to $2,000 per child under 17 years of age, reported The Sun.
People who are married, and file jointly, qualify if they earn less than $400,000 a year. Likewise, single parents who earn less than $200,000 a year can qualify, according to The Sun.
How do you get the money?
Each child under the age of six entitles parents to to $3,600 per year and if the child is between six and seventeen years old, they will receive $3,000. These stimulus funds were set up around the fiscal year of 2021 and half of 2022.
“This tax credit helps offset the costs of raising children and is worth up to $3,600 for each child under the age of 6 and $3,000 for each child between the ages of 6 and 17. You can get half of your credit through monthly payments in 2021 and the other half in 2022 when you file a tax return.” Filed Under: Christmas checks