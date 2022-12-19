Checks for Christmas! Who’s eligible for direct payments up to $3,600?

Who’s eligible for direct payments up to $3,600?

Officials announce checks in time for Christmas.

What programs are being offered?

CHECKS FOR CHRISTMAS! In the midst of the holiday season it was announced that some people will get direct payments of up to $3,600. The money could help millions of people this Christmas. Several states are offering stimulus programs.

Three weeks before the end of the year, there is still time to benefit from stimulus programs in the US. If you want a direct payment, be sure to check your state and local government websites.

GENEROUS PAYMENTS

Through the Child Tax Credit program, people can receive payments of up to $3,600. In a short time, millions of people may be receiving this financial support. According to The Sun, people will be able to request direct payments before Christmas.

This money will be able to help people who are in debt due to rising inflation and also offer support during the holiday season. If you have not gotten your Child Tax Credit, you should double check to make sure it’s on its way.