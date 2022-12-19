Miguel Ángel Gómez is wanted for murdering a tattoo artist (PHOTOS)

Miguel Ángel Gómez shot another man to death.

Joshua Ruiz worked with him in a tattoo parlor.

The fugitive is a violent man and is armed. There is an arrest warrant in Texas for Miguel Ángel Gómezafter he shot a fellow tattoo shop worker to death. According to the arrest warrant against Miguel Ángel Gómez, 49, they were having a work dispute in the middle of the afternoon. The authorities in Houston, Texas need the help of the Hispanic community to locate and arrest Miguel Ángel Gómez, who is considered armed and violent. The documents of the case against Gómez, consulted by MundoNow, describe the brutal crime and the fugitive’s violent past is revealed. Miguel Ángel Gómez gunned down another Hispanic man On Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 6:10 p.m., 911 was called about a shooting at All Star Inkz, located at 8695 Mesa Drive, northeast of the greater Houston area. Most of the business’s clientele are Hispanic. Officers from the Houston Police Department (HPD) went to the scene, where they found a man badly wounded after being shot multiple times. The police officers requested the presence of the paramedics of the Houston Fire Department (HFD).

Joshua Ruiz was killed outside the tattoo shop However, by the time HFD paramedics arrived on the scene, they were unable to do anything for the man, who died of his wounds. The HPD patrol officers then requested the presence of detectives from the Homicide Division to carry out the initial investigations. Detectives from the HPD Homicide Division presented their evidence before Judge Maritza Antú, of the Harris County 482nd Criminal District Court. The Hispanic man killed by Miguel Ángel Gómez was identified as 35-year-old Joshua ‘Yoshi’ Ruiz.

The motive for the crime was an minor disagreement Some witnesses who spoke with detectives from the HPD Homicide Division told authorities that Miguel Ángel Gómez and Joshua Ruiz were tattoo artists at All Star Ink and, at one point that afternoon, they got into an argument over “some stupid thing,” although they did not reveal what sparked the brawl. Tattoo artist Miguel Ángel Gómez, who calls himself ‘Mike’, pulled out a gun and fired several shots at close range at his co-worker Joshua Ruiz. Later. Tattoo artist Miguel Ángel Gómez then fled in a black GMC Yukon.

Where is Miguel ‘Mike’ Ángel Gómez hiding? The HPD detectives even recovered images from the cameras surrounding the businesses near the tattoo parlor, which show the entire sequence of the argument between Miguel Ángel Gómez and Joshua Ruiz, as well as the shooting and then his escape in the truck. Now the HPD Homicide Division asks the Hispanic community that, if anyone knows the whereabouts of Miguel ‘Mike’ Ángel Gómez, they contact their office at 713.308.3600, or the non-profit organization Houston Crime Stoppers at 713.222.8477. All tips will remain anonymous.

The fugitive’s long criminal history Miguel Ángel Gómez is a violent man. In February 1994, he was sentenced to several years in prison in southeast Texas on the felony charge of aggravated assault with a firearm in another incident following an argument. However, there are even worse things in his criminal history. Legal documents in Harris County reveal that in 2009 he was convicted of one count of sexual assault of a minor. Details of that case will not be revealed in this story to protect the victim. After he was released from prison, he moved to northeast Houston, where he committed this murder.

Gun deaths continue to rise The crime committed by Miguel Ángel Gómez against Joshua Ruiz in Houston, Texas is one more incident involving firearms. The National Archive of Gun Violence reported that so far in 2022, 41,923 people have already died in shooting incidents. As of Sunday, December 11, 2022, of those people shot to death in the United States, a total of 19,087 were killed and 22,836 committed suicide. The country already counts 626 mass shootings, where at least four people died in the same event.