Why rapper Nelsy Consuegra was brutally murdered (VIDEO)
The case has sparked outrage. Why was Nelsy Consuegra brutally murdered? What her killers did to her was heinous.
- The case has sparked outrage.
- Why was Nelsy Consuegra brutally murdered?
- What her killers did to her was heinous.
The outrageous murder of the up-and-coming rapper from Guatemala has made an impact on social media. Now, the brutal way rapper Nelsy Consuegra was murdered and why her attackers did it has been revealed.
On December 2 it was reported that 27-year-old Guatemalan rapper Nelsy Consuegra had been found dead in a shocking state. After her family and authorities have conducted investigations, why she was killed has been revealed.
The brutal way rapper Nelsy Consuegra was murdered
According to Republica, three days after an Isabel-Claudina alert was activated for her disappearance, authorities found Nesly Lizet Consuegro Monterroso dead. “The victim was located inside a light blue plastic barrel with a black lid,” the National Civil Police report.
As if this were not enough, the heinous conditions in which her corpse was found were simply chilling. Primer Impacto offered information about the way her parents and friends raised their voices about Nelsy’s cruel end.
Nelsy Consuegra’s father: “They brutally killed her, she didn’t deserve that”
“They brutally killed her, she didn’t deserve that. She was a good patoja (young woman),” the rapper’s father said through tears as they buried the body of his daughter. Forensic information detailed that Nelsy was mutilated, her feet and fingers were cut off and acid was poured onto her corpse.
According to reports and investigations from the National Institute of Forensic Sciences (Inacif), Nelsy Consuegra Monterroso died from a head injury, which was caused by a strong blow to the head during the attack.
Authorities reported two possible motives for Nelsy’s
“What they did to our girl cannot be forgiven by God, they were savages,” Consuegra’s father continued. Family and friends recognized Nelsy as a young activist who sought to end violence against women with her music.
One would think that her fight against violence would turn her into a target. However, authorities reported two possible hypotheses for the cause of her murder. Both are unrelated to music and her quest for women’s rights.
Why did her attackers do it?
The authorities stated that the two possible reasons why Nelsy was murdered could be as a consequence of a settling of scores for drug trafficking or it could also have been a crime of passion, which is still being investigated.
Finally, family and friends prepared to carry out peaceful marches to bring attention to her case and spur the authorities to bring Nelsy Consuegra’s murderer to justice. She was a talented young woman who was concerned about peace. Click here to see how they reveal the brutal way in which rapper Nelsy Consuegra was murdered.