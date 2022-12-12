Why rapper Nelsy Consuegra was brutally murdered (VIDEO)

The case has sparked outrage.

Why was Nelsy Consuegra brutally murdered?

What her killers did to her was heinous.

The outrageous murder of the up-and-coming rapper from Guatemala has made an impact on social media. Now, the brutal way rapper Nelsy Consuegra was murdered and why her attackers did it has been revealed.

On December 2 it was reported that 27-year-old Guatemalan rapper Nelsy Consuegra had been found dead in a shocking state. After her family and authorities have conducted investigations, why she was killed has been revealed.

The brutal way rapper Nelsy Consuegra was murdered

According to Republica, three days after an Isabel-Claudina alert was activated for her disappearance, authorities found Nesly Lizet Consuegro Monterroso dead. “The victim was located inside a light blue plastic barrel with a black lid,” the National Civil Police report.

As if this were not enough, the heinous conditions in which her corpse was found were simply chilling. Primer Impacto offered information about the way her parents and friends raised their voices about Nelsy’s cruel end.