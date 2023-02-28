Charges filed against murdered model Abby Choi’s ex and his family

Hong Kong model and influencer Abby Choi was found dismembered.

The model’s ex and his family were arrested for her murder.

The crime has shocked Hong Kong.

The murder of model and influencer Abby Choi has horrified the whole world, especially residents of Hong Kong. Her body was found dismembered in an atrocious act allegedly carried out by her ex-husband and his family.

As if it were taken from a horror movie, the police found the model’s remains in various parts of a house that her ex-father-in-law had recently rented. The heinous crime was allegedly carried out after a dispute over a home valued at millions of dollars.

Abby Choi’s ex-husband and his family arrested for her murder

Hong Kong police have filed murder charges against the former in-laws of a model and influencer. Her remains were found in a fridge and a skull believed to be hers was discovered in a cooking pot at a rural home, the AP reports.

Abby Choi’s former father-in-law and his eldest son have been charged with murder, while her former mother-in-law faces one charge of obstruction of justice, police said in a statement on Sunday.