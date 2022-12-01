Scary! Remains of 4 babies found in a Boston apartment

Police make terrifying discovery in a Boston apartment.

They find the remains of 4 babies in a freezer.

A tough investigation begins.

The residents of a neighborhood in South Boston are horrified. On November 28 police issued a press release confirming that officers responding to a call to investigate an apartment discovered the remains of four infants.

According to the authorities, an investigation is underway to identify the victims and determine how they got there. Police have not been able to find the residents of the apartment.

A horrifying discovery

Boston police discovered what appeared to be a human fetus or baby inside the freezer of a South Boston apartment after receiving a call to investigate the unit. The next day, detectives made another gruesome discovery when they found additional human remains believed to be infants inside the apartment, located at 838 East Broadway in the City Point section of the city.

Boston police announced Monday that the remains belonged to four babies in total, two boys and two girls, after autopsies were performed by the chief medical examiner. Full autopsy results are pending, Boston police said.