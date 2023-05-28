Returning to television? Carlitos Calderón resurfaces on social media with a surprise (PHOTOS)
It's been months since Carlitos Calderón left television. Will he return to Despierta América? The host resurfaces on Instagram.
Carlitos Calderón unexpectedly announced his departure from Despierta América some time ago and people continue to ask the Mexican host to return to television. So will it finally happen? Some photos that he recently shared on his Instagram account confirm suspicions about what the host is up to these days.
Celebrities often share intimate and private moments on Instagram and it is no secret to anyone that Carlitos Calderón really enjoys posting photos his wife Vanessa Lyon. The two briefly split but decided to make things work for their son Léon.
Will Carlitos Calderón return to television?
They almost had a custody battle over their son but they decided to give it another chance and stay together for León. Was that a of the reasons why he decided to leave Despierta América?
While Despierta América continues with the hosts that are favorites among the Hispanic public: Alan Tacher, Francisca, Karla Martínez, Raúl González, it is true that people miss Carlitos Calderón. So have they finally convinced him to return?
Carlitos Calderón decided to make clarify what his priority is on Instagram stories. It may be surprising and disappointing for Despierta América fans.
Sitting in his son’s room, dressed rather casually, with his little lion in his arms and reading a story from Good Night Gorilla, the former host of Despierta América spends his days away living a normal life out of the spotlight.
Carlitos Calderón has reconciled with his wife
He shared on Instagram that he is enjoying his role as a full-time dad and he does not regret leaving the show. He also shared a photo of his wife.
In the photo, Vanessa Lyon is carrying Léon and apparently the it was taken by the former host of Despierta América who wrote: «For me it is a miracle of life to see you be a mother and grow up as a father by your side. I congratulate you for being the best mom to our son and filling his life with light and smiles. Happy Mother’s Day @_vanessalyon I love you.»
Is the former Despierta América host going to be a dad again?
Many people noticed that Carlitos Calderón’s wife appeared to have a belly and speculated about whether she was pregnant again: «Is she pregnant again? he looks like her.» «It looks like a little brother or sister.» «How beautiful, are they in the sweet wait again?» «Baby number 2?»
However, most people wished him to return to television: «We miss you on Despierta América.» «That my Carlitos when we will see you in new programs with your good humor, little boy, greetings to you and your family, blessings.» «Carlitos We miss you, many blessings to your family.» «You are greatly missed on television,» others wrote.