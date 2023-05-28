It’s been months since Carlitos Calderón left television.

Will he return to Despierta América?

The host resurfaces on Instagram.

Carlitos Calderón unexpectedly announced his departure from Despierta América some time ago and people continue to ask the Mexican host to return to television. So will it finally happen? Some photos that he recently shared on his Instagram account confirm suspicions about what the host is up to these days.

Celebrities often share intimate and private moments on Instagram and it is no secret to anyone that Carlitos Calderón really enjoys posting photos his wife Vanessa Lyon. The two briefly split but decided to make things work for their son Léon.

Will Carlitos Calderón return to television?

They almost had a custody battle over their son but they decided to give it another chance and stay together for León. Was that a of the reasons why he decided to leave Despierta América?

While Despierta América continues with the hosts that are favorites among the Hispanic public: Alan Tacher, Francisca, Karla Martínez, Raúl González, it is true that people miss Carlitos Calderón. So have they finally convinced him to return?