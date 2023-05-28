Search

Gerard Piqué shares a selfie with Clara Chía on Instagram and people are angry

By 
  • Shakira’s ex had a bad day on social media.
  • Gerard Piqué shared a selfie with Clara Chía on Instagram.
  • People didn’t hold back in the comments.

Almost a year after Shakira’s split from Piqué, much has been said about their relationship. Secrets have come to light, including the singer’s bad relationship with Piqué’s mother who mistreated her publicly.

Now Shakira has surprised the whole world by featuring her children in her new music video. Gerard Piqué responded with a new photo with Clara Chía, the woman many blame for their breakup.

Piqué doesn’t want his children in the public eye

PHOTO: Instagram

Shakira premiered the music video for Acrostic, her new single, and it features her children Sasha and Milan. Her ex Gerard Piqué was not at all happy about this.

According to Y Ahora Sonsoles on Antena 3, the former FC Barcelona soccer player and now president of the Kings League was «shocked» when he found out his children were in the video. Will this be another legal battle?

He is not sorry for anything!

PHOTO: Instagram

Everyone continues to talk about the former soccer player’s personal life because of things like this. His second public selfie with his 24-year-old girlfriend immediately went viral on social media and got thousands of comments.

«Song that Shakira takes of him, photo that he takes of her rubbing his horn,» and «Sounds like a pained post to me,» were just some of the responses the photo on Instagram.

Piqué posts selfie with Clara Chía on Instagram

PHOTO: Instagram

Some say that the former soccer player is only known for being Shakira’s ex and not so much for his professional career: «Who is he? Ahh Shakira’s ex?» «You will always be Shakira’s ex.» «What did Shakira see in this man?»

«They are going to leave each other and we are all waiting for that moment.» Many commented that the relationship won’t last. «Pique with his CASIO.» «Typical; Upload one photo with the other to show you are ‘happy’ when CLEARLY inside you are dying of rage.»

She has not won

PHOTO: Instagram

«While you post this, Shakira has a good time with Hamilton.» This comment refers to the fact that the singer was seen with the Formula 1 driver in Miami. «The impressive thing is that later the ‘young’ women believe that they have already won by staying with the married man (And she believes that they will not do it to her too) with all due respect hahaha.»

«La Casio and the Twingo pretending that it didn’t hurt.» «Before I thought he was in love with Clara but now it seems that he only uses her to make life impossible for Shakira every time she releases a new song.» «They are clearly the same species.»

Today
