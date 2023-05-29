Search

Inicio » English » Today » Héctor Sandarti shares an emotional moment with his mother (PHOTOS)

  • Héctor Sandarti visits his mother.
  • He confirms suspicions about her illness.
  • He shares the emotional moment with his Instagram followers.

Héctor Sandarti shares an emotional moment with his mother. The popular Guatemalan presenter is perhaps one of the most famous faces in Mexico for hosting reality shows. However, he has also been dealing with family issues as his mother suffers from dementia.

Over time, the hosts’ mother has been gradually forgetting her family and Sandarti has shared that they have been having a hard time and the fact that she sometimes does not recognize him is very sad.

A few months ago, Hector Sandarti shared that his mother suffers from a progressive deterioration of her cognitive functions, that is, she has dementia. That is why when the host has to travel to his native Guatemala, the first thing he does is visit his beloved mother.

“There are fewer and fewer moments of lucidity that my mother has. But when they arrive, she sees you with such tenderness and she hugs you with a love so genuine that you want that moment to never end. I love you my beautiful old lady!!» the famous presenter shared in an old post.

The host’s touching Instagram post

Yesterday, the host of La Casa de los Famosos on Telemundo, shared an Instagram post that shocked many of his fans because, in addition to some tender photos with his mother, he also shared a moving message.

«God gave me that wonderful period of time that is worth an eternity to me. My mother recognized me and was excited to know that she was there. «How happy» was all she said to me, enough for me. I love you Gertie!!!» Hector Sandarti wrote.

Héctor visits her whenever he can

The fans of the Guatemalan presenter did not hesitate to express their support and affection, because they know he’s going through a tough time. «Enjoy every second, it is the most precious thing we have, the mother…» «Many blessings for your mother, we love you very much.»
Although Sandarti does not live in Guatemala with his mother, he does take breaks from his television projects to fly to see his mother. This is how we see that from time to time, the host shares these emotional moments.

Is his mother’s health deteriorating?

A few months ago Sandarti confirmed that his mother’s health is deteriorating: «There are fewer and fewer moments of lucidity that my mother has,” he posted.

«#But when they arrive, she looks at you with such tenderness and embraces you with a love so genuine that you want that moment to never end. I love you my beautiful old lady!»

