Héctor Sandarti shares an emotional moment with his mother (PHOTOS)

Héctor Sandarti visits his mother.

He confirms suspicions about her illness.

He shares the emotional moment with his Instagram followers.

Héctor Sandarti shares an emotional moment with his mother. The popular Guatemalan presenter is perhaps one of the most famous faces in Mexico for hosting reality shows. However, he has also been dealing with family issues as his mother suffers from dementia.

Over time, the hosts’ mother has been gradually forgetting her family and Sandarti has shared that they have been having a hard time and the fact that she sometimes does not recognize him is very sad.

A few months ago, Hector Sandarti shared that his mother suffers from a progressive deterioration of her cognitive functions, that is, she has dementia. That is why when the host has to travel to his native Guatemala, the first thing he does is visit his beloved mother.

“There are fewer and fewer moments of lucidity that my mother has. But when they arrive, she sees you with such tenderness and she hugs you with a love so genuine that you want that moment to never end. I love you my beautiful old lady!!» the famous presenter shared in an old post.