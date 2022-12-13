Authorities say a teenager shot himself at a mall.

The young man shot himself in the leg by accident.

The incident occurred at the Stonecrest Mall in Georgia. Gunshots cause panic at a Georgia mall. A 14-year-old boy accidentally shot himself at the Stonecrest Mall in Georgia. We have all the details. Fox Atlanta reported that police are investigating an incident in which a 14-year-old boy was believed to have attempted suicide at the Stonecrest Mall in Georgia. At around 2:21 p.m. DeKalb County Police responded to a call about a person being shot at the mall. 14-year-old accidentally shoots himself at Stonecrest Mall in Georgia When they got there, they said the 14-year-old was suffering from a gunshot wound. After taking him to a local hospital for treatment, authorities now say it may have been a self-inflicted wound. No other injuries were reported in connection with this incident. Local outlet 11 Alive highlights that the mall was evacuated as a precaution but reopened at 4 pm. Despite the mall’s reopening, many stores may still be closed due to the scare.

Witnesses shared images and videos on social media The shooting comes just as shoppers flood malls in the Atlanta metropolitan area for a busy holiday shopping weekend. A witness shared an image from the mall. She was in the middle of a fashion show when they heard shots. Another person who was in the shopping center on Saturday posted a video on social media of the police presence in the shopping center after the shots were fired. This, after moments of anguish and panic because shoppers didn’t know what was happening.

It is hoped that the authorities will learn more details There are no further details available at this time. It is hoped that the authorities or the witnesses can share more details of how the incident occurred and what caused the shooting. The teen’s identity is unknown. Being a minor, the young man’s name is possibly being protected. However, this does not exempt the authorities from continuing to investigate and even question his family and close circle.

A few days ago there was another shooting in the area According to the The Associated Press, a couple of days ago another tragedy was occurred in Georgia when a person was injured on Wednesday, December 7 in a shooting outside a Walmart in a suburb of Atlanta, police said. Investigators said two groups of people got into a dispute outside the store in Cobb County and started shooting, according to local media. The injured person was taken to a hospital, and at the moment there was no information available on the severity of his injuries. No more victims were reported. Click here to see video of witnesses after 14-year-old accidentally shoots himself at Stonecrest Mall in Georgia.