It's a step toward protecting same-sex marriage nationally. Respect for Marriage Act. On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden, signed a law protecting marriage equality on the federal level. With this step, President Biden made the law, that took effect on December 13, official. He welcomed celebrity guests such as Sam Smith and Cindy Lauper, who performed songs that honor the LGBTQ+ community. Sam Smith and Cindy Lauper opened the event Earlier in the event, singer Sam Smith, who is part of the LGBTQ+ community, appeared before the 3,000 people who were at the White House to witness the historic moment, performing his iconic song Stay With Me. Following him, the iconic singer Cindy Lauper sang her song True Colors which, for many, is a hymn for the gay community.

The law has already taken effect Something that seemed impossible not so long ago happened today, as same-sex and interracial marriages are protected by a federal law. "Making the decision of who one marries is one of the most personal decisions someone can make," said Joe Biden. On top of that, he stressed that only two questions should be asked when considering marrying someone: "Who do you love?" and "Will you be loyal to that person you love?"

What does the law protect? Since Biden signed the law to much fanfare people may wonder what exactly the law protects. Specifically, the legislation prohibits any state from questioning the legality of a marriage. This, regardless of gender color or race. The law says that "everyone should have the right to answer those questions for themselves without the government interference," Biden said.

Same-sex marriage is now protected! The signing of the Respect for Marriage Act represents great progress for people in the LGBTQ+ community, especially those who were worried that their existing marriages may not be recognized in some states. With this, Joe Biden repealed the Defense of Marriage law that had been passed in 1996, while Bill Clinton was president, which established that a marriage could only be between a man and a woman.