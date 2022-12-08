President Biden has good news about work visas
Biden supports a bill to improve access to work visas with the Equal Access to Green Cards for Legal Employment Act (EAGLE).
Since US President Joe Biden was elected, there have been great hopes that he will make it easier for undocumented people to get their papers. Now he has announced a program intended to improve access to work visas.
On Tuesday, the Biden administration expressed its support for a project that could benefit migrants seeking a better life in the US. This new bill, if passed, will make it easier to receive employment-related visas. The EAGLE Act could be voted on this week in the House of Representatives.
Biden administration supports work visa program
The legislation, Equal Access to Green Cards for Legal Employment Act (EAGLE), proposes to eliminate quotas that say no country can receive more than 7% of permanent residence visas.
It is worth mentioning that the law currently places a limit until all applications are approved. After that, the visas that are left over are assigned to people who have waited longer.
Benefit to immigrants?
Another aspect of the EAGLE Act is that it allows foreigners with temporary visas who are sponsored by their employers to obtain a permanent work permit within two years of applying for it.
According to a White House statement, the idea of this plan, which President Biden is proposing, is to benefit employers who "focus on hiring immigrants based on their merits, not their place of birth." ,with the elimination of the 'by country' limit".
Improving the H-1B work visa program
The initiative “also seeks to improve the H-1B visa program by occupation specialty by strengthening recruitment requirements, increasing protections for American workers and improving transparency.”
The American Hospital Association (AHA), in a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., expressed concern about the potential impact of the legislation. "We believe this legislation will negatively affect the immigration of nurses and, therefore, adversely affect the ability of US hospitals and health systems to provide care in communities across the country," the letter stated.
