Joe Biden supports a bill that will benefit migrants.

The US Government seeks to improve access to work visas.

It’s the Equal Access to Green Cards for Legal Employment Act (EAGLE).

Since US President Joe Biden was elected, there have been great hopes that he will make it easier for undocumented people to get their papers. Now he has announced a program intended to improve access to work visas.

On Tuesday, the Biden administration expressed its support for a project that could benefit migrants seeking a better life in the US. This new bill, if passed, will make it easier to receive employment-related visas. The EAGLE Act could be voted on this week in the House of Representatives.

Biden administration supports work visa program

The legislation, Equal Access to Green Cards for Legal Employment Act (EAGLE), proposes to eliminate quotas that say no country can receive more than 7% of permanent residence visas.

It is worth mentioning that the law currently places a limit until all applications are approved. After that, the visas that are left over are assigned to people who have waited longer.