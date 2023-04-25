Australian footballer Antonio Loiacono dies.

He collided with another player on the field.

He was taken to the hospital but did not survive.

Footballer Antonio Loiacono dies. Tragedies continue in 2023 and now the world of Australian soccer is in mourning. A promising young Australian player has died tragically after a collision on the field.

According to initial reports, the 20-year-old suffered a brain hemorrhage after receiving a hard blow in the middle of a soccer match.

Antonio Loiacono dies after a collision during a game

Antonio Loiacono never imagined that his life would end so suddenly doing what he was most passionate about. According to Fox Sports, the 20-year-old suffered a brain hemorrhage after a terrible collision with another player.

It happened during a community club match in Adelaide, Australia. Antonio played for the Birdwood Football Club team, facing off against local local Gumeracha. Unfortunately he had a collision during the match and was knocked out.