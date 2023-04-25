Australian footballer Antonio Loiacono dies at the age of 20 after a collision on the field
Footballer Antonio Loiacono dies. Tragedies continue in 2023 and now the world of Australian soccer is in mourning. A promising young Australian player has died tragically after a collision on the field.
According to initial reports, the 20-year-old suffered a brain hemorrhage after receiving a hard blow in the middle of a soccer match.
Antonio Loiacono never imagined that his life would end so suddenly doing what he was most passionate about. According to Fox Sports, the 20-year-old suffered a brain hemorrhage after a terrible collision with another player.
It happened during a community club match in Adelaide, Australia. Antonio played for the Birdwood Football Club team, facing off against local local Gumeracha. Unfortunately he had a collision during the match and was knocked out.
The 20-year-old player was knocked unconscious by the blow and was quickly taken to a hospital in Adelaide on Saturday, April 22. Unfortunately, he was not able to recover from the brain injury and he passed away on Sunday, April 23.
“The doctor had told us that his brain pressure and bleeding were going to increase and in less than 24 hours he would be brain dead,” Antonio’s brother, Jack Loiacono, told local media after the tragedy. Shortly after the condolences began to arrive for the footballer’s family.
Mourning Antonio Loiacono’s death
According to Fox Sports, the Great Southern Football League offered its condolences to the family and friends of the young footballer, as well as to the members and supporters of the Birdwood Football Club, “The BFNC wishes to express our sincere condolences to Wendy, Sal, Jack and Allana and the extended family of Antonio Loiacono in this very difficult moment,” begins the brief statement.
“Antonio was only with our club for a few months but his leadership and care for his new team will have a lasting impact. Rest in peace Antonio,” they concluded. The tragic incident occurred on the first day of matches of this season for community clubs.