Piqué’s mother reveals how he’s doing since his children moved.

What does Montserrat Bernabeu think of Piqué’s split?

She revealed something unimaginable!

While her son is vacationing with his new girlfriend, Montserrat Bernabeu decided to break her silence and reveal something surprising about the ex-soccer player after his controversial split. Is he better off without his children? Piqué’s mother reveals how the athlete is doing.

According to TV Notas, Shakira’s former in-laws were cornered by the press at an important sporting event. They commented on everything that has been going on with Piqué and Shakira.

Piqué’s mother reveals how the ex-soccer player is doing

Local media in Barcelona had the opportunity to ask Dr. Bernabeu about how Piqué was handling being separated from his children after Shakria moved to Miami with Sasha and Milan.

“Everything is fine, everything is great,” said the athlete’s mother. Her statements have gotten a mixed reaction from fans of Piqué and Colombian singer, Shakira. It seems that the former Barcelona defender is having a great time without his offspring.