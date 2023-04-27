Is he better off without his children? Piqué’s mother reveals how the former soccer player is doing
While her son is vacationing with his new girlfriend, Montserrat Bernabeu decided to break her silence and reveal something surprising about the ex-soccer player after his controversial split. Is he better off without his children? Piqué’s mother reveals how the athlete is doing.
According to TV Notas, Shakira’s former in-laws were cornered by the press at an important sporting event. They commented on everything that has been going on with Piqué and Shakira.
Piqué’s mother reveals how the ex-soccer player is doing
Local media in Barcelona had the opportunity to ask Dr. Bernabeu about how Piqué was handling being separated from his children after Shakria moved to Miami with Sasha and Milan.
“Everything is fine, everything is great,” said the athlete’s mother. Her statements have gotten a mixed reaction from fans of Piqué and Colombian singer, Shakira. It seems that the former Barcelona defender is having a great time without his offspring.
Is he better off without his children?
Montserrat Bernabeu’s comments have generated controversy, as just a few days ago in an interview she only speaks to those close to her about her family. It seems that this code has been forgotten.
Questions arose after it came out that Piqué was about to travel to Miami to reunite with his children for his ten-day monthly visit. This is part of their custody agreement. But how will the little ones receive him after their grandmother’s statements?
Piqué was seen looking ‘better than ever’ with his new love
Piqué is indeed looking better than ever after he was caught vacationing with his new girlfriend, Clara Chia. They were seen together in Abu Dhabi.
They are celebrating Clara Chia’s 24th birthday because supposedly the days they took off at Easter weren’t enough so they decided to spend more time out of the public eye.
He’s about to travel to Miami to visit Sasha and Milan
According to TV Notas, Piqué will interrupt his vacation with his new love to get ready for a long trip on Wednesday, April 26. when he will travel to visit his children Sasha and Milán.
Since his mother’s recent statements, the athlete has not spoken on the matter. However, it is expected that more details will emerge in the coming days about what Shakira’s family is experiencing, as well as Gerard himself.