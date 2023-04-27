Search

Is he better off without his children? Piqué’s mother reveals how the former soccer player is doing

By 
FOTO: Getty Images
  • Piqué’s mother reveals how he’s doing since his children moved.
  • What does Montserrat Bernabeu think of Piqué’s split?
  • She revealed something unimaginable!

While her son is vacationing with his new girlfriend, Montserrat Bernabeu decided to break her silence and reveal something surprising about the ex-soccer player after his controversial split. Is he better off without his children? Piqué’s mother reveals how the athlete is doing.

According to TV Notas, Shakira’s former in-laws were cornered by the press at an important sporting event. They commented on everything that has been going on with Piqué and Shakira.

Piqué’s mother reveals how the ex-soccer player is doing

Piqué's mother shows her face and reveals how the ex-soccer player is
PHOTO: Capture website TVNotas

Local media in Barcelona had the opportunity to ask Dr. Bernabeu about how Piqué was handling being separated from his children after Shakria moved to Miami with Sasha and Milan.

“Everything is fine, everything is great,” said the athlete’s mother. Her statements have gotten a mixed reaction from fans of Piqué and Colombian singer, Shakira. It seems that the former Barcelona defender is having a great time without his offspring.

Is he better off without his children?

Are you better off without your children?
PHOTO: Shutterstock

Montserrat Bernabeu’s comments have generated controversy, as just a few days ago in an interview she only speaks to those close to her about her family. It seems that this code has been forgotten.

Questions arose after it came out that Piqué was about to travel to Miami to reunite with his children for his ten-day monthly visit. This is part of their custody agreement. But how will the little ones receive him after their grandmother’s statements?

Piqué was seen looking ‘better than ever’ with his new love

Gerard was caught 'better than ever' with his new love
PHOTO: Website capture TV Notas

Piqué is indeed looking better than ever after he was caught vacationing with his new girlfriend, Clara Chia. They were seen together in Abu Dhabi.

They are celebrating Clara Chia’s 24th birthday because supposedly the days they took off at Easter weren’t enough so they decided to spend more time out of the public eye.

He’s about to travel to Miami to visit Sasha and Milan

I would be close to traveling to Miami to visit Sasha and Milan
PHOTO: MundoNOW Archive

According to TV Notas, Piqué will interrupt his vacation with his new love to get ready for a long trip on Wednesday, April 26. when he will travel to visit his children Sasha and Milán.

Since his mother’s recent statements, the athlete has not spoken on the matter. However, it is expected that more details will emerge in the coming days about what Shakira’s family is experiencing, as well as Gerard himself.

Today
