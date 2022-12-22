Arctic air mass could ruin Christmas for millions in the US
Dangerously cold weather could ruin Christmas. Millions of people in the US are under warnings. The NWS alerts the public to the changing conditions.
The National Weather Service (NWS) has reported that bad weather could ruin Christmas with an arctic air mass that is about to hit several states across the country. A warning was issued to millions of people to take shelter from the dangerous cold.
Weeks ago, weather experts forecast the events that will occur after the winter storms that continue to hit the country. A winter storm recently hit Buffalo affecting thousands of people with snow that reached more than six feet in height, a historic blizzard.
BAD WEATHER COULD RUIN CHRISTMAS
Millions of people across the country are preparing to celebrate the holiday weekend and bad news could cause more problems than expected. The National Weather Service, highlighted that low pressure and an arctic air mass in the coming days could put a damper on Christmas plans.
“Low pressure developing along the Arctic cold front is expected to produce heavy snowfall and blizzards across much of the north central US beginning Wednesday night, and may potentially continue over the holiday weekend.” reported the National Weather Service.
What will the bad weather bring?
The National Weather Service detailed that the winter storm could bring a strong cold front that is could be “dangerous” for millions of people in much of the country. Among the woes of the winter season, there are expected to be freezing rain and snow — especially for the western areas — and also sudden frosts in the south and the east coast.
“A cold front from the Arctic that will arrive later this week will bring dangerous cold to much of the country along with a rapid and sudden drop in temperature, snow showers in parts of the West, and the possibility of flash frost from the Mid-South to the East Coast.”
Very harsh conditions?
In the coming days, it was announced that temperatures will drop 20 to 30 degrees in a matter of hours in areas like Mississippi. The worst of the weather is expected to arrive Friday. Chicago will also register very cold weather and even conditions that could be considered as “almost blizzards”, indicated The Sun.
“A major storm system that affects the area from Thursday to Saturday with the most significant impacts from the accumulation and wind of snow and very strong winds from Thursday afternoon to Friday night,” weather experts detailed, according to The Sun. Filed Under: Christmas Winter Storm USA