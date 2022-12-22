Arctic air mass could ruin Christmas for millions in the US

Dangerously cold weather could ruin Christmas.

Millions of people in the US are under warnings.

The NWS continues to alert the public to the changing conditions.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has reported that bad weather could ruin Christmas with an arctic air mass that is about to hit several states across the country. A warning was issued to millions of people to take shelter from the dangerous cold.

Weeks ago, weather experts forecast the events that will occur after the winter storms that continue to hit the country. A winter storm recently hit Buffalo affecting thousands of people with snow that reached more than six feet in height, a historic blizzard.

BAD WEATHER COULD RUIN CHRISTMAS

Millions of people across the country are preparing to celebrate the holiday weekend and bad news could cause more problems than expected. The National Weather Service, highlighted that low pressure and an arctic air mass in the coming days could put a damper on Christmas plans.

“Low pressure developing along the Arctic cold front is expected to produce heavy snowfall and blizzards across much of the north central US beginning Wednesday night, and may potentially continue over the holiday weekend.” reported the National Weather Service.