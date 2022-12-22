Extreme cold hits the United States.

A polar vortex will impact Texas in the coming days.

Get ready for frigid temperatures before Christmas.

Texas polar vortex. One of the coldest winters in recent years is hitting the United States, where temperatures have reached extremes. However, in the next few days a very strong arctic air mass is expected to arrive, bringing extreme cold to Texas.

Meteorologists say that on Friday a polar vortex will impact the Lone Star state, so the extreme cold will hit just a few days before Christmas. Texas authorities are already preparing for the weather and warning the public.

Polar vortex will impact Texas

However, many do not know exactly what a polar vortex is. Even on social media some users are talking about snowfall. This weather phenomenon does not actually involve snowfall.

“The polar vortex is basically a current of very cold air that remains in the polar portion, a current of wind that rotates at more than 150 miles per hour at a height of 30 miles above the surface,” said Univision meteorologist Gaston Heredia.