Forecasters warn of another cold snap for Christmas
The frigid temperatures aren't letting up! The cold weather is causing blackouts. Forecasters warn of heavy snowfall in the northeast.
The National Weather Service (NWS) warns of winter storms and blackouts for some states after they predicted heavy snowfall. Officials also urge people to be careful with heaters to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.
Last week experts warned that freezing air this coming week could be cold enough to cause lung pain. People are advised to avoid going out as much as possible to avoid medical issues. Now experts are predicting more catastrophic weather.
A wave of cold and rain!
Forecasters continue to monitor a disturbance that will move north across the Plains beginning Monday, bringing precipitation to the region. It is warned that electrical storms could occur near the Gulf of Mexico.
With unseasonably cold air in place, a swath of snow is in the cards for parts of the central United States, which may be enough to bring a white Christmas for some. Severe snowfall has been predicted for a couple of weeks.
How much rain will fall?
However, by Monday, the storm will be driven east by the jet stream. With the Gulf of Mexico acting as a source of moisture, conditions for precipitation will be in place for a large swath of the Plains and the Mississippi Valley.
Finally, there will be a sharp drop in the jet stream across the Heartland, providing plenty of sub-zero air, the third key ingredient for wintry weather in the region. “With cold air already in place across Missouri and eastern Kansas, confidence is high that whatever falls will be snow,” said AccuWeather meteorologist Troy Thornton.
It will be a white Christmas
US meteorologists have warned of dangerous holiday travel and life-threatening cold weather in much of the country as an arctic air mass pushes into the already frigid southern part of the nation
The NWS forecast temperatures as low as minus minus 13 degrees Fahrenheit (-10.6 degrees Celsius) in Jackson, Mississippi, and as low as minus 5 degrees Fahrenheit (-15 degrees Celsius) in Nashville, Tennessee by Thursday night.
Do not let your guard down
With the storm still several days away, details remain highly uncertain, but a high-impact winter storm later this week is likely to cross much of the country. Those living in or traveling to and from the eastern part of the US will need to pay close attention to the forecast.
Just as millions of Americans begin to travel up the river and through the woods to their relatives’ homes for the holidays, there is growing confidence that a significant winter storm will develop later this week and impact much of the country, according to the FOX Weather.