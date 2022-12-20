Forecasters warn of another cold snap for Christmas

It’s going to be cold for Christmas in some parts of the country.

The cold weather is causing blackouts.

Forecasters warn of heavy snowfall in the northeast.

The National Weather Service (NWS) warns of winter storms and blackouts for some states after they predicted heavy snowfall. Officials also urge people to be careful with heaters to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

Last week experts warned that freezing air this coming week could be cold enough to cause lung pain. People are advised to avoid going out as much as possible to avoid medical issues. Now experts are predicting more catastrophic weather.

A wave of cold and rain!

Forecasters continue to monitor a disturbance that will move north across the Plains beginning Monday, bringing precipitation to the region. It is warned that electrical storms could occur near the Gulf of Mexico.

With unseasonably cold air in place, a swath of snow is in the cards for parts of the central United States, which may be enough to bring a white Christmas for some. Severe snowfall has been predicted for a couple of weeks.