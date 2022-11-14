US stops accepting applications for student loan forgiveness

The US government stopped accepting applications for student loan forgiveness.

A Texas judge has blocked the program.

Judge Pittman claims it is an “unconstitutional maneuver”.

The US government stopped accepting applications for student loan forgiveness on Friday after a court ruling declared the plan promoted by Democrat, Joe Biden was illegal. In a statement on the website for the loan forgiveness program, the government reported that, as a result of the court decision, “applications are not accepted at this time” and indicated that the administration is working to overturn the order.

In a ruling issued Thursday, US District Judge Mark Pittman in Texas stated that the program, which seeks to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt per person, is an “unconstitutional maneuver”. Lawyers for the Biden administration argued that the HEROES act, approved by Congress in 2003, gave the executive the authority to implement the debt cancellation plan, according to EFE.

“In this country we are not governed by an all-powerful executive”

The judge rejected this argument and stated in Thursday’s ruling that the Executive did not have “clear legislative authorization” to carry out the program: “In this country we are not governed by an all-powerful executive (…) but by a constitution that establishes three independent branches of government,” wrote Judge Pittman, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump.

This court decision came a week after the US Supreme Court rejected an attempt by a conservative organization to block the loan forgiveness program. Judge Amy Coney Barrett denied an emergency request by the California-based Pacific Legal Foundation for the high court to block the White House-sponsored policy. (Filed as: Student loan forgiveness on hold)