Florida man kills grandmother and calls housekeeper to help him clean up a ‘real mess’
Anthony Michael Corrado murdered his grandmother with a hammer. He then called a housekeeper to help him clean up the mess.
- She fled and flagged down a police car.
Anthony Michael Corrado of Naples, Florida, brutally murdered his grandmother with a hammer. He called a housekeeper to help him clean up «a real mess». Upon seeing the horrifying crime scene, she fled. Shortly after, his grandfather returned from the grocery store and Corrado attacked him as well.
Police are now investigating and have Corrado in custody. Apparently he had attacked his grandmother before and she had an active order of protection against him.
«A 34-year-old man is in CCSO custody after detectives said he killed an elderly woman and severely beat an elderly man Wednesday in Golden Gate Estates,» the Collier County Sheriff’s Office reported on Facebook.
The defendant was identified as Anthony Michael Corrado, who was charged with second degree murder. He is also charged with aggravated assault on an elderly person.
What is Corrado accused of?
«Anthony Michael Corrado of Naples is charged with second-degree murder and aggravated battery on a person over age 65. Detectives said Corrado and the victims knew one another. The deceased female victim had an active order for protection against Corrado, who was released from prison last year,» police revealed.
Sheriff Kevin Rambosk, confirmed that Corrado is in custody. The housekeeper who had been called to the house by Anthony Michael Corrado alerted police.
How was the arrest made?
«This individual is in our custody thanks to the swift response by deputies and the quick-thinking reporter who was able to get herself out of the residence and alert law enforcement,” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said.»
Police indicated when the housekeeper arrived, Corrado was wearing bloodstained clothing and he asked her to «clean the room» where his grandmother lay dead. She pretended that she had forgotten something from her cleaning kit and flagged down a police car.
What happened to the housekeeper?
“Detectives said that around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday Corrado called a housekeeper to help him clean up a residence on 16th Street Northeast. When the housekeeper arrived a blood-stained Corrado led her to a bedroom where the female victim was located.Frightened, she left the residence under the pretense she needed to get cleaning supplies from her car,» police stated on Facebook.
“Deputies immediately responded to the residence where they located the deceased female. They found the male victim in another room wrapped in a blanket with severe head injuries. He was flown by medical helicopter to a trauma center. A hammer with blood on it was located on a kitchen countertop. Blood was on the walls and floors inside the residence.»