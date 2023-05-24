Anthony Michael Corrado murdered his grandmother with a hammer.

He then called a housekeeper to help him clean up the mess.

She fled and flagged down a police car.

Anthony Michael Corrado of Naples, Florida, brutally murdered his grandmother with a hammer. He called a housekeeper to help him clean up «a real mess». Upon seeing the horrifying crime scene, she fled. Shortly after, his grandfather returned from the grocery store and Corrado attacked him as well.

Police are now investigating and have Corrado in custody. Apparently he had attacked his grandmother before and she had an active order of protection against him.

ANTHONY MICHAEL CORRADO MURDERED HIS GRANDMOTHER

«A 34-year-old man is in CCSO custody after detectives said he killed an elderly woman and severely beat an elderly man Wednesday in Golden Gate Estates,» the Collier County Sheriff’s Office reported on Facebook.

The defendant was identified as Anthony Michael Corrado, who was charged with second degree murder. He is also charged with aggravated assault on an elderly person.