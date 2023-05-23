Mexican comedian El Teco is murdered in front of his family

Mexican comedian El Teco was murdered by a group of men.

El Teco is murdered in front of his family. Agustín Champala Villalobos, better known as El Teco, was tricked by a group of hitmen who hired him to perform at a party. When he arrived at the location in Las Choapas, Veracruz, he was shot to death in front of his family, according to Diario de Xalapa.

This story is especially tragic because El Teco thought he was going to a party and the murder happened in front of his wife and children.

Authorities said El Teco thought he was performing at a children’s party in this southern municipality. The criminals then waited for him at a well-known hotel.

The comedian asked his wife and children to accompany him, never imagining the horror that awaited them.