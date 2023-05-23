Mexican comedian El Teco is murdered in front of his family
El Teco is murdered in front of his family. Agustín Champala Villalobos, better known as El Teco, was tricked by a group of hitmen who hired him to perform at a party. When he arrived at the location in Las Choapas, Veracruz, he was shot to death in front of his family, according to Diario de Xalapa.
This story is especially tragic because El Teco thought he was going to a party and the murder happened in front of his wife and children.
Authorities said El Teco thought he was performing at a children’s party in this southern municipality. The criminals then waited for him at a well-known hotel.
The comedian asked his wife and children to accompany him, never imagining the horror that awaited them.
IT WAS AN AMBUSH
The police said that two men asked them to get into their car to travel down a dirt road. They went a few blocks until they reached a populated area and there the killers forced them to stop and snatched their keys.
The authorities said that the hitmen told the hitman why they were going to kill him before they shot him at least five times in front of his family. At least they did not kill his wife and children.
A GREAT CAREER
El Teco, 40, was a very popular comedian in Coatzacoalcos and municipalities in southern Veracruz, where he performed as a comedian and as a clown. He appeared at private events and also in the pyramid square on the seafront boardwalk on weekends.
However, his popularity grew when he decided to buy dozens of mojarras and with the help of his family, he fried them and gave them away to dozens of low-income families during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also gave away fruits and vegetables to people in need.
POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING
The Municipal, State Police, National Guard, State Ministerial Police and Expert Services removed his body and opened an investigation.
Upon learning of the news, El Teco’s colleagues and family members bid him farewell on social media and posted several photographs as a tribute.