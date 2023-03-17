Stormy Daniels meets with Manhattan prosecutors investigating Trump

Stormy D aniels met with Manhattan prosecutors who are investigating Trump’s hush money payments.

The meeting was held at the request of the Manhattan district attorney’s office.

Stormy responded to questions and agreed to be available as a witness.

Manhattan prosecutors met Wednesday with Stormy Daniels, who was paid $130,000 to keep quiet about her relationship with Donald Trump, according to her attorney. The adult film star broke her silence about this situation regarding the former president from United States.

This news emerges after former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, who orchestrated the payment, was giving his second day of testimony before a New York grand jury investigating the matter. Could it be that the Republican will be charged with a crime?

Stormy Daniels meets with prosecutors investigating Trump

The $130,000 payment was made in 2016, when Trump’s first presidential campaign was in its final weeks. At that time the actress was negotiating to appear on television and broadcast her claims of a sexual encounter with him a decade earlier.

The former attorney for the former president of the United States, Cohen made the payment and arranged another payment to a different woman, per Trump’s instructions, he says. Given this situation, Daniels said she was willing to be a witness if it goes to trial.