Stormy Daniels meets with Manhattan prosecutors investigating Trump
Manhattan prosecutors met Wednesday with Stormy Daniels, who was paid $130,000 to keep quiet about her relationship with Donald Trump, according to her attorney.
This news emerges after former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, who orchestrated the payment, was giving his second day of testimony before a New York grand jury investigating the matter. Could it be that the Republican will be charged with a crime?
The $130,000 payment was made in 2016, when Trump’s first presidential campaign was in its final weeks. At that time the actress was negotiating to appear on television and broadcast her claims of a sexual encounter with him a decade earlier.
The former attorney for the former president of the United States, Cohen made the payment and arranged another payment to a different woman, per Trump’s instructions, he says. Given this situation, Daniels said she was willing to be a witness if it goes to trial.
“We met with prosecutors today”
Manhattan prosecutors’ meeting with adult film star Stormy Daniels was part of a long-running investigation into Donald Trump’s $130,000 payment just before the 2016 election to silence the actress about a previous affair. according to USA Today.
“At the request of the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, Stormy Daniels and I met with prosecutors today,” attorney Clark Brewster tweeted. “Stormy responded to questions and agreed to be available as a witness, or for further investigation if necessary.”
Are they seeking revenge?
Daniels tweeted her thanks for “helping me in our continued fight for truth and justice.” The Manhattan district attorney’s office has refused to comment on the situation, according to The Associated Press.
Following testimony where Cohen goes on to provide prosecutors with “any information and any cooperation they need.” Now estranged from Trump, Cohen said he is not seeking vindication or revenge. “This is not about him. It’s about taking responsibility, truth to power and everything in between,” Cohen said.
Trump denies wrongdoing
Stormy Daniels has stated that she had a sexual encounter with the former Republican president of the United States in 2006. Donald Trump says that nothing ever happened. The former president’s attorney said Trump was invited to testify before the grand jury, but he has no plans to do so.
However, in 2018, federal prosecutors charged Cohen with campaign finance crimes related to payments to Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal, arguing that the payments amounted to gifts that should have been recorded as campaign-related expenditures.