In 2018, the horrifying news of 10-year-old Anthony Ávalos’ murder made headlines. He was allegedly tortured and killed by his mother and her boyfriend. Heather Barrón and Kareem Ernesto Leiva went to trial on Wednesday, January 26.

The couple, who are accused of torturing and killing the 10-year-old boy, are being tried in Los Angeles. The prosecution explained what Barrón and Leiva did to Anthony that resulted in his death.

Who was Anthony Avalos?

Anthony Avalos was a child who stood out for being the fastest runner in his class, as well as being unusually mature for his age, according to The Los Angeles Times. However, his teacher noticed unusual behaviors, such as nervousness and even crying while he was holding his bible.

Ávalos was admitted to the hospital with a brain hemorrhage. His body showed clear signs of prolonged abuse from head to toe, shocking one of the doctors who treated him.