Aspiring musician killed just a few yards from his home

British police are investigating the murder. An aspiring musician was killed just yards from his west London home. According to initial reports from the local media, the victim was getting out of his vehicle when the tragedy occurred. British police are investigating the events leading up to the attack. At the moment, it is unknown if there is a suspect in the murder of 23-year-old Fernando Johnson. The area remains closed to protect evidence found on the perimeter after the murder occurred. FERNANDO JOHNSON KILLED OUTSIDE HIS HOUSE An aspiring musician and electrician’s apprentice died just yards from his home after being attacked as he was getting out of his car in west London. The incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday, when the 23-year-old man was arriving home. According to the Evening Standard, the incident occurred on Rosebank Way, near the A40 motorway in Acton at 2:15 am. Authorities were immediately alerted. Police are waiting for the forensic team to determine the victim’s cause of death.

What happened to Fernando Johnson? The London police indicated that the victim was identified as Fernando Johnson, 23 years old, who was ambushed as he was getting out of his car by two men a few yards from his home. Police reported that Johnson was “seriously injured” when he was found. At the time they found the victim, police and paramedics tried to save his life, but he died at the scene according to The Sun. At the moment, the London Metropolitan Police, stated that it is unknown if he was stabbed or shot.

'It's a tragedy' While the London Metropolitan Police reported that they cannot say if he was stabbed or shot, the victim's cousin stated that two people rushed at him and stabbed him as he was getting out of the car. He explained that he was heartbroken after the loss. "Two people jumped him and knifed him as her got out of his car. He had just popped out. It's a tragedy — we are all devastated. He was such a lovely person who will be sadly missed, "said the victim's cousin, according to the Evening Standard. Likewise, he said that his cousin lived near where he was attacked.

He was a great person According to The Sun, there is police tape surrounding the scene where Fernando Johnson died. While the family of the murdered young man said that "nobody could believe it" and they do not think that the situation is related to gangs or that he has had problems with others. "This is not gang related as far as we know. He was doing really well with his music and going places. He was going to be a great artist. He was very positive and a lovely person. He had two brothers. Nobody can believe it. He was a loving family man. He wanted the world to know his story through his music. He was passionate about achieving his ambitions," Johnson's cousin told the Evening Standard.