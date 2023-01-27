Salvadoran immigrant dies of hypothermia at a bus stop.

His family seeks to repatriate his body that is still in the US.

The transfer costs $5,800. On January 14, Salvadoran immigrant Frank Guevara died in Baltimore, Maryland during one of the bitter cold snaps in the US. According to his autopsy, he died of hypothermia. The incident occurred when Frank was at a bus stop near where he was looking for work as a day laborer. However, that day the temperature reached zero degrees, and he died of the intense cold. Family seeks to repatriate Frank Guevara who died of hypothermia Now, the family of the Salvadoran has asked the immigrant community for help to repatriate the body to his native country. Guevara had arrived in the United States in 2021 in search of a better life for his family, which he left in El Salvador. He was looking for work the day he died. However, Guevara’s family has not been able to obtain the funds to repatriate his body so they can give him a proper burial. They have even set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise the money needed to move his body to his native country.

Frank Guevara's family is raising funds The deceased Salvadoran immigrant is the father of a 12-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl, according to the GoFundMe. His cousin Julio Guevara is asking the public for help. The Baltimore Police found his body a day after he died, according to EFE. Guevara was pronounced dead at the scene. The night Guevara died, the temperature in Baltimore dropped to zero degrees Celsius, and it felt like minus five degrees or below.

Frank Guevara was looking for work when he died The immigrant's cousin, Julio Guevara, points out that he had emigrated from his native country to Texas, but a few months ago he moved to Baltimore to look for a better job. He even said that on the day of Guevara's death he was looking for construction work near a Home Depot store, according to El Salvador. The transfer of his body to El Salvador costs $5,800, without counting the funeral expenses. As of Thursday afternoon, the GoFundMe account had raised nearly $1,500. His family wants to be able to see him one last time.

GoFoundMe campaign for Frank Guevara "Hello Latino brothers, I come with a good heart to ask for a help for this tragedy that has happened to the person who was in life: FRANK JHANTIGANA GUEVARA, father of two children, a 12-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl from El Salvador. Frank passed away from hypothermia on January 14, 2023 in BALTIMORE COUNTY, MARYLAND USA area," the fundraising page reads. They explain why they are asking for help: "Therefore we are raising funds to be able to take his body to El Salvador because his mother wants to be able to see him for the last time in body, as well as his wife and children. Help us to make this come true. Any help is super important since the cost to send the body is $5,800.00 plus the cost of the funeral home in El Salvador. Many blessings and thanks before hand today for tomorrow for you," ends the message.