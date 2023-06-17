Ángela Aguilar is attacked again because of her Argentine roots (PHOTOS)

Ángela Aguilar is attacked again over her Argentine roots.

People ridicule Pepe Aguilar’s daughter after she posts a photo with her grandmother.

The uproar started after Argentina won the World Cup.

Ángela Aguilar is attacked about her Argentine roots again. The talented young singer sparked controversy this year after she revealed that she is 25% Argentine. This happened after she celebrated the country’s World Cup win, which immediately became a meme throughout Mexico and Latin America.

After the singer was attacked on social media, Pepe Aguilar came out to defend her and explain that her maternal grandmother is Argentine. Now people are criticizing her again.

The Dime Cómo Quieres singer posted photograph with her maternal grandmother. This revived the criticism about her heritage again. Ángela Aguilar calls her maternal grandmother ‘Tata’.

People jumped on her, saying she’s not honoring her Mexican roots. Although many of the 19-year-old’s fans have said that people should let her do what she wants with her life, there are those who are still lashing out at her online, according to El Heraldo de México.