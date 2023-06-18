Adamari López shows up to support Rodner Figureoa.

He launched his new clothing line at Stitch Lab.

The former Telemundo colleagues posed together. Adamari Lopez shows up to support Rodner Figueroa. After their departure from Telemundo, Adamari and Rodner met again as he unveiled his latest fashion project at Stitch Lab in Miami. They appeared on social media gushing about the former host’s exciting new project and fans were excited to see the two hosts together again.

Adamari López supports Rodner Figueroa’s new clothing line Rodner Figueroa and Adamari López both posted a short video on Instagram where they appear together after being fired from Hoy Día. On more than one occasion, the Venezuelan host has made it clear that he would not return to television since he has been even more successful off-screen.

Rodner Figueroa launched a new clothing line at Stitch Lab in Miami In recent months his focus has been on his clothing line. He launched his most recent collection at Stitch Lab and Adamari López showed up to support him. «You know that what I like the most about Stitch Lab is when your friends come to support you,» Rodner says in the video. «How can I not come to support you, I support you I always love you I remember when you released the first collection and we were together,» said Adamari López.

Adamari supports her friend «There we were, I was modeling your dresses and now I’m here to support you once again in this collection, so you have to come see it and continue supporting Rodner, success,» Adamari concludes. The video ends as they exchange a warm hug. With all of the turmoil among the Telemundo hosts, fans are delighted to see two of their favorites coming together and celebrating their success.