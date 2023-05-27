Ángela Aguilar turns on social media in sexy workout gear
Ángela Aguilar shared some sexy photos on Instagram. Pepe's daughter looked amazing doing yoga poses. She looked great in matching leggings and sports bra.
Ángela Aguilar, who is Pepe’s daughter, has been involved in various scandals for quite a while. She was even accused of having a sex tape circulating online, though this turned out to be false. Now the popular singer is turning on social media in sexy workout gear.
Ángela’s shared some yoga poses online and people immediately complimented Pepe’s daughter on her workout routine.
The first photo in the series is a mirror selfie, showing off her ensemble as she prepares to get sweaty.
The first photo in the series is a mirror selfie, showing off her ensemble as she prepares to get sweaty.
Ángela Aguilar shows off a difficult yoga pose
In another photo, Ángela does a complicated yoga pose, showing that she’s not just a talented singer.
«After an incredible night (I’ll upload photos later) I woke up wanting to align my body with good energy. What better than doing yoga with a friend,» she wrote in the description.
The regional Mexican singer was complimented by her followers
In the third photograph, Ángela does a cobra pose and received breathless compliments for her physique.
Pepe Aguilar’s daughter has already gotten almost 900,000 likes and 3,000 comments. The singer has more than 9 million followers on Instagram, who showered her with praise.
Was she attacked in the comments?
The Qué Agonía singer was not alone because, as she put in her description, she decided to work out with a friend.
Was she harassed in the comments? Several people told the singer she needed to be more humble, while others commented that she should clear her name after saying she’s Argentine.