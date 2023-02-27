Mexican President AMLO shares a strange photo that he claims is a mythical elf
AMLO shares photo of mythical elf. On Twitter, the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), shared a couple of photos showing the Maya Train project. A strange creature appeared in one of them.
In the photo you can see something with glowing eyes sitting in a tree and staring at the camera. AMLO wrote that the photo was taken by an engineer three days ago and says that the creature in the tree is an “aluxe”.
Well, in the first of the images a creature is observed sitting in a tree. It has glowing eyes and its face is completely dark. The president of Mexico says that it is supposedly an “aluxe” or a mythical elf.
People online say the photo is a demon
According to AMLO, the photo was taken by an engineer three days ago and he says it is a creature called an “aluxe”, which is a mythical elf. People immediately commented that is was a demon.
The creature was described as “something from another world” and users even expressed their doubts by asking the president why he would share such a photo even if it is part of the Maya Train project.
Is the photo a fake?
After the controversy over the photo shared by AMLO, many users investigated whether the photo was real or if it was simply taken from another place and shared because of the Maya Train project.
Someone unmasked the president and, as it turns out, the photo was not taken by an engineer three days ago. It is a previously published photo of the sighting of a witch in General Terán, Nuevo Lion.
AMLO has not spoken after sharing the fake photo
After being exposed, AMLO has not responded on social media. However, many users have been questioning the veracity of his tweet
The person responsible for sharing the fake photo on Twitter expressed: “A post from 2021, but hey, he has other information.” On the other hand, other commented, “More false than the transformation that it leads.”