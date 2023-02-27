Mexican President AMLO shared a strange tweet.

In it, he reveals a couple of photos of the Mayan Train project.

AMLO says the photo is of a mythical elf called an “aluxe”.

AMLO shares photo of mythical elf. On Twitter, the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), shared a couple of photos showing the Maya Train project. A strange creature appeared in one of them.

In the photo you can see something with glowing eyes sitting in a tree and staring at the camera. AMLO wrote that the photo was taken by an engineer three days ago and says that the creature in the tree is an “aluxe”.

AMLO shares a bizarre photo of an elf on Twitter

Andrés Manuel López Obrador shared a couple of photos related to the Maya Train project. However, one of the photographs was disturbing to his followers.

Well, in the first of the images a creature is observed sitting in a tree. It has glowing eyes and its face is completely dark. The president of Mexico says that it is supposedly an “aluxe” or a mythical elf.