Hatayspor sporting director Taner Savut found dead after earthquake in Turkey.

His body was recovered from the rubble on Tuesday.

About 46,000 were killed in the February 6 quake.

His body was found more than two weeks after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake devastated parts of Turkey and neighboring Syria, according to Primicia.

The earthquake on February 6 has left nearly 46,000 dead. Striker Christian Atsu, a Ghanaian national who played for Hatayspor and lived in the same 12-story building as Sayut in Antakya was also found dead last week. Antakya, the city where Hatayspor plays, is located in southern Turkey, the region hardest hit by the quake.

Hatayspor reported that it was “deeply saddened” by Savut’s death. Other top division teams offered their condolences, as did the Turkish Football Federation. The contractor for the Ronesans Rezidans building, where Atsu and Savut lived, was arrested more than a week ago at Istanbul Airport, when he was apparently trying to leave the country.

This news has caused a commotion not only in the world of football, as it has also been confirmed that entertainers and well-known personalities are still missing. The earthquake is a horrible tragedy.