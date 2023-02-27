Lisa Fernández was sentenced for botched butt injections.

Marja McClendon died after Fernández administered silicone without a license.

She was originally charged in 2021. Lisa Fernández who advertised herself as a ‘beauty consultant’, was sentenced to eight years in prison for causing the death of one of her clients. Fernández, 49, injected illegally obtained silicone into Marja McClendon’s butt to make it larger. Marja McClendon, 39, was the mother of three young children and traveled to Texas from her native St. Louis, Missouri on April 24, 2018, to get butt injections from Lisa Fernandez. The silicone caused a pulmonary embolism. Lisa Fernández is convicted of manslaughter after botched butt injections There was a lengthy investigation into Marja McClendon’s death. The woman was injected with industrial grade silicone. The official cause of death was a pulmonary embolism. It took several months for the Homicide Division of the Houston Police Department (HPD) to investigate and determine exactly what happened.

Marja McClendon began coughing up blood The case documents reveal that on April 30, 2018, Marja McClendon arrived at a hospital in her native St. Louis, Missouri, with severe pain in various parts of her body and difficulty breathing. The chemical silicone had already traveled to the woman’s lungs. Despite the doctors’ best efforts, Marja McClendon passed away in the emergency room, and the doctors couldn’t figure out how the substance had got into her body. Someone told them that she had traveled to Texas to get butt injections from Lisa Fernández.

Lisa Fernández said she was a “beauty consultant” From St. Louis, Missouri the doctors informed HPD. The department opened an investigation for involuntary manslaughter. Undercover detectives from the Homicide Division began investigating the route Marja McClendon took to see Lisa Fernandez, who is not licensed. Undercover HPD detectives learned from witnesses that Marja McClendon had paid for three injection sessions to enlarge her butt. It is unclear how the woman found out about Lisa Fernandez from her home in Missouri.

Lisa Fernández is already in jail Witnesses reported that Marja McClendon began to complain of severe pain almost immediately. The supposed beauty consultant stopped the treatment and refused to give her client a refund. Lisa Fernandez was arrested on November 16, 2021 and taken to the Harris County Jail. She is still there waiting to be taken to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) where she will serve her sentence.

The judge said that Fernández must serve every day of her sentence Judge Katherine Thomas, of the 184th Criminal District Court in Harris County, handed down Lisa Fernández’s sentence. The judge ruled that the crime was an accidental homicide, but the sentenced cannot appeal to leave early and must serve every day of the eight years. DeShona Arnold, the victim’s sister told KHOU-11 that she had told Marja McClendon not to get butt injections because she already had a great figure.