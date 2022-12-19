Former Televisa actress, Allisson Lozz, suffers a relapse.

Allisson reveals that anxiety has plagued her since she was a child.

She shares a moving message with her fans. Allisson Lozz is best remembered for her stellar performances in Televisa melodramas such as Misión SOS, Al Diabloe con los Guapos and En nombre del amor. She recently decided to discuss the difficult time she’s going through on social media. The former Televisa actress was frank and opened her heart to her fans on social media to share that she has been going some bad days as she revealed that she has suffered a relapse of a condition that has plagued her since she was a child.

Allisson Lozz is going through a difficult time Allisson Lozz, who is now a successful businesswoman selling beauty products, took to her official Instagram account and, through her stories, shared that this has not been an easy time. She has suffered a relapse of anxiety, a condition she has dealt with since she was a child. “They were a couple of difficult days, anxiety returned just at the moment I should least have … I had a long time without it visiting me and I did not remember how hard it is,” the star began on Thursday afternoon. Filed Under: Allisson Lozz Anxiety Relapse

Allisson Lozz confirms that her anxiety has returned “I have anxiety and clinical depression since I was a child, since I was approximately 11 years old… And retiring from my job at 16 helped me so much since stress triggers this type of mental disorder,” Allisson Lozz continued to share with her 300,000 followers. Later she revealed what she felt with anxiety, “My symptoms included not being able to see anyone, I was short of breath, a thousand disorganized thoughts, just wanting to sleep so as not to think, migraine and a lot of pain in my body. At that time it was horrible because I didn’t know what I had (it was unusual in someone so young) but life no longer called my attention ” said the retired actress. Filed Under: Allisson Lozz Anxiety Relapse

The businesswoman has suffered from anxiety and depression since she was a child “But I managed to change my life and thanks to my God everything improved a lot and my treatment that I take daily since my adolescence. I managed to get ahead again, although I have relapses every month but nothing that makes me feel like before… until yesterday. I didn’t remember what it was like to feel all of that together.” After that, she shared the possible reason why anxiety attacked her again, “Looking back, my husband and I realized that the lack of routine and my space at home due to my moving to Mexico has affected me more than what we believed. That happens to those of us who have this condition, my life is very happy, I think I’m getting happier every day, but our brain can move us in a way that we can’t control.” Filed Under: Allisson Lozz Anxiety Relapse

Allisson sends a message of support to those who suffer from the same disorder Finally, the businesswoman sent a message to all those who suffer from similar conditions. “If you have anxiety or depression, whether clinical, post-traumatic or seasonal, YOU ARE NOT ALONE! Many of us live with this and we fight every day to see life as beautiful as possible, just take care of yourself and take care of your environment,” ended Allisson Lozz’s statment. Without a doubt, depression is not a game or something people make up to get attention. This condition along with anxiety is real and torments millions of people around the world. The renowned actress received messages of support after opening her heart and opening up about her condition. Filed Under: Allisson Lozz Anxiety Relapse