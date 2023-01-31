Actress Annie Wersching, known for voicing Tess in ‘The Last of Us’, dies

The world of entertainment is in mourning.

Actress Annie Wersching has died at 45.

She was known for The Last of Us and Bosch.

Sad news in the entertainment industry in the United States, and around the world, has been confirmed. Actress Annie Wersching, who voiced Tess in The Last of Us video game, has passed away at 45.

Actress Annie Wersching died on Sunday, January 29. She will be remembered for her many television roles. Her death was confirmed by her husband, actor Stephen Full.

According to her representatives, Annie Wersching died of cancer at only 45 years old. This terrible disease was diagnosed in 2020, however, she continued to work on various productions.

Annie Wersching’s husband sent an emotional statement through various media outlets expressing his sorrow over his wife’s death, highlighting her contributions as a wife, actress and mother of their children, according to El Comercio Peru.