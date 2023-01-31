Actress Annie Wersching, known for voicing Tess in ‘The Last of Us’, dies
The world of entertainment is in mourning. Actress Annie Wersching has died at 45. She was known for 'The Last of Us' and 'Bosch'.
Sad news in the entertainment industry in the United States, and around the world, has been confirmed. Actress Annie Wersching, who voiced Tess in The Last of Us video game, has passed away at 45.
Actress Annie Wersching died on Sunday, January 29. She will be remembered for her many television roles. Her death was confirmed by her husband, actor Stephen Full.
According to her representatives, Annie Wersching died of cancer at only 45 years old. This terrible disease was diagnosed in 2020, however, she continued to work on various productions.
Annie Wersching’s husband sent an emotional statement through various media outlets expressing his sorrow over his wife’s death, highlighting her contributions as a wife, actress and mother of their children, according to El Comercio Peru.
Wersching’s husband confirmed the sad news: “There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family”
“There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today. But she left us the tools to fill it. She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn’t require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. ‘Go find it. It’s everywhere.’ And find it we shall,” says the first part of his statement shared by El Comercio Peru.
“As I drove our boys, the true loves of her life, down the winding driveway and street, she would yell BYE! until we were out of earshot and into the world. I can still hear it ringing. Bye my Buddie. ‘I love you little family…,'” added Stephen Full.
Annie Wersching was also famous in the world of video games
Annie Wersching was also famous in the world of video games for voicing the main character “Tess” in The Last of Us and The Last of Us: Part One. She’s also known for her memorable role as “Ellie” on The Fireflies.
In addition, she had a long artistic career. On television, Wersching played Renee Walker in 24 and appeared in productions such as Star Trek: Picard (Borg Queen), The Rookie, Vampire Diaries, and Castle, among others.