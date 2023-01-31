Daniel Arenas breaks his silence after kissing Adamari López.

The soap opera heartthrob is sorry for what he did on live TV.

He loves Adamari López like a friend. On Wednesday, January 25, Daniel Arenas joined the Telemundo morning show as a new host. His colleagues Adamari López, Chiky BomBom, Penélope Menchaca and Andrea Meza warmly welcomed the soap opera heartthrob to the set of Hoy Día. On his first day on the Telemundo show, Daniel Arenas shocked everyone by kissing Adamari López’s mouth. This, after they began to talk about the challenges that were taking place on La Casa de los Famosos 3. The shocking kiss between Daniel Arenas and Adamari López Well, let’s remember that on that episode Arturo Carmona and Aylín Mujica starred in a “hot” kiss in the most famous house on Hispanic television. From there, the conversation turned to how actors kiss for work. After being asked by his new colleagues about what kissing on set is like, Daniel Arenas decided to illustrate it with Adamari López, causing an uproar on social media. Now the soap opera heartthrob breaks his silence and clarifies the situation.

Daniel Arenas breaks his silence after the controversial kiss with his Hoy Día co-host On his official Instagram account, Daniel Arenas posted a video clarifying why he kissed Adamari López, which caused the soap opera heartthrob to be targeted by internet users as well as the most beloved Puerto Rican. He explained that Hoy Día has a segment called ‘La Casa de los Famosos Sin Censura’, where they talk about the challenges celebrities have to do on the show. “Suddenly they want me to talk and I see in the images a man who had to lick another’s ear, a girl had to kiss another’s buttock. And in some of those they ask an actor to give a soap opera kiss to a actress,” he said. Filed Under: Daniel Arenas speaks about kissing Adamari

The soap opera heartthrob says that he was confused by his co-hosts “The controversy was that they suddenly used their tongues… I, being in the segment, ask to see the clip again. At this moment, one of the presenters (Verónica Bastos), who was there in the segment, says, ‘Well, here we have an actress and an actor who show us what a soap opera kiss is like.’ At that moment, I was astonished like, ‘I don’t understand,’” said Daniel Arenas. Later he pointed out that the morning presenter said, “‘Yes, give each other a soap opera kiss.’ And I said in my mind I said to myself: ‘Well, I’m not going to get out of the situation by doing something without us kissing each other.’ Adamari was an actress until a couple of years ago, I approached her in a gallant attitude, and when I went to give her a kiss I pretended and said, ‘Here it was resolved.’ That’s how I felt that I resolved the situation.” Filed Under:Daniel Arenas speaks about kissing Adamari

“I can swear to you that I blocked myself and gave Adamari a peck” “And suddenly, they insist again with the kiss, at that moment, I tell them from the heart, I have no problem saying it because I have nothing to fear, I don’t feel bad for saying it, it’s the first time I see myself on screen, because surely many times I saw myself in character but not being Daniel Arenas, being so disjointed, flattened and out of tune… I can swear that I blanked out and gave Adamari a little kiss.” After that, Daniel Arenas acknowledged, “What I want to say at this moment is that I acted badly, I acted badly, I resolved the situation in the wrong way, why? Because I was not in a character, nor in a novel, nor was I on La Casa de los Famosos. Not even in the worst of situations would I have done it, not drunk, not drugged, not with a gun to my head, no, I am a person who has always defended his convictions a lot.” Filed Under: Daniel Arenas speaks about kissing Adamari

“I want to make it clear that I am not having an affair with anyone” “I was wrong, because it is not cool for the person with you, to see the person, like Daniel Arenas, kissing another person. That would have been a little kiss, which for many people can be something insignificant, for me is not, and I must say that at that moment I was not myself, ” insisted the soap opera heartthrob. “I have always had very firm convictions. That day I was wrong, that day I did wrong, and it seems important to me to say it publicly because it was a viral issue. I want to make it clear that I am not having an affair with anyone. I have admiration and affection for Adamari, just like what I have for Penélope, Andrea, and Chiky BomBom. They are my coworkers,” he concluded. TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE