“El Charro” finds a bottle of vodka and does something unthinkable
Influencer Erick Torres, better known as “El Charro”, discovered a bottle of vodka while he was preparing for an event. However, what he did with the alcohol surprised everyone.
Recently, El Charro shared an Instagram post stating that he will go to rehab due to his severe problem with alcohol. He also said these are last days he will spend with his wife and children before being admitted.
El Charro found a bottle of vodka while preparing for an event
Erick Torres said that he was preparing for an event and had found a bottle of vodka on a table, saying that it was tempting to open it and “take a shot”.
The influencer proceeded to grab the bottle that he assured was completely new and unopened and smell it. However, what he did next was something that his followers would never have expected and it shows the progress he has made in his rehabilitation process.
El Charro does something unthinkable with a bottle of vodka
After declaring that the bottle of alcohol was unopened, El Charro grabbed it and poured the contents onto the ground. He continued talking as it emptied.
While he was walking, he was saying that he had not drunk any alcohol for 10 days, something he promised himself in a TikTok live with his partner Mayrita: “I’m retiring from drinking, as you know I’m going to enter a rehabilitation center. It doesn’t make me less of a man, I want to be better,” added Erick.
El Charro’s followers react
After adding that on Monday he officially enters the rehabilitation center, his followers flooded the comments section, where some people supported him and others said it was an act.
“It’s possible. In my case, I destroyed my family, but I haven’t drunk for two years,” said other fans.
El Charro confirms he’s going to rehab
The influencer had announced on Instagram that for his own good, and that of his family, he will enter a rehab center due to his severe addiction to alcohol. He said in a TikTok live that there was not a day in which he didn’t drink a glass of tequila.
The post reads: “Today 9 days without drinking, these are my last days with my wife and children before being admitted to the rehabilitation center, if you want a drastic change you have to make drastic decisions.”