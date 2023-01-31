“El Charro” finds a bottle of vodka and does something unthinkable

Erick “El Charro” Torres found a bottle of vodka while preparing for an event.

The influencer surprised his followers by doing something surprising.

He said he was going to rehab on social media.

Influencer Erick Torres, better known as "El Charro", discovered a bottle of vodka while he was preparing for an event. However, what he did with the alcohol surprised everyone.

Recently, El Charro shared an Instagram post stating that he will go to rehab due to his severe problem with alcohol. He also said these are last days he will spend with his wife and children before being admitted.

Erick Torres said that he was preparing for an event and had found a bottle of vodka on a table, saying that it was tempting to open it and “take a shot”.

The influencer proceeded to grab the bottle that he assured was completely new and unopened and smell it. However, what he did next was something that his followers would never have expected and it shows the progress he has made in his rehabilitation process.