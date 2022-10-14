33 US states will increase SSI benefits by up to $120.

In November 2022, 33 US states will issue increased Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments. Eligible beneficiaries will see their checks increase by up to $120, meaning they could get payments of $841.

As inflation continues to rise and affect the cost of living for Americans, dozens of US states have decided to increase Supplemental Security Income payments, according to The Sun.

When will the increased SSI payments start?

The increased SSI payments will begin to be sent in 33 states starting in November. Payments usually fall on the first day of each month, however, October 1 fell on a weekend, so payments were not sent that month.

About eight million people receive SSI benefits. The average beneficiary receives $621 a month in benefits this year due to the 5.9 percent increase in the cost of living adjustment (COLA). The maximum payment per individual is $841 per month.