Social Security benefits will increase 8.7% next year

The United States increased social security benefits by 8.7% for 2023.

The average beneficiary will receive an additional $140 per month starting in January 2023.

The cost of living adjustment is the largest in more than 40 years.

Millions of Social Security beneficiaries will get an 8.7% increase in their benefits in 2023, a historical raise but a gain that will be reduced in part by the higher cost of daily life, according to The Associated Press.

The cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), the largest in more than 40 years, means the average beneficiary will receive an extra $140 a month starting in January, the Social Security Administration said Thursday.

Is the increase in Social Security benefits enough?

While Social Security recipients welcomed the increase in benefits, many said it wasn’t enough to cover the impact of inflation. “It’s not very helpful,” said Shirley Parker, 85, who lives in Chatham, on Chicago’s south side.

Home maintenance costs and high grocery prices are slashing her budget. “The food is ridiculous. I walk out with a bag full of groceries, 50 bucks, I have about 10 items,” she said.