Who was Joselyn Alejandra Niño?
Joselyn was part of a women's cartel. She was found dismembered inside a cooler. She was nicknamed "La Flaca"
Joselyn Alejandra Niño was one of the members of the Las Flacas Cartel, which became famous for their cruelty and for trying to dispute Tamaulipas with the bloodiest criminal groups in the history of Mexico. The young woman’s story shocked many because of her horrible ending.
The exact dates of her birth or when she joined the cartel are not known. The only thing that is known regarding her history was how she lived with her companions. Jocelyn operated in the Tamaulipas area and worked mainly for the Gulf Cartel.
Who are the Cartel de las Flacas?
The Cartel de Las Flacas is made up mostly of assassins with slender bodies, innocent faces and fragile hands but capable of firing a rifle. They became a bloodthirsty criminal group of mercenaries who have managed to put several cartels in trouble.
Although they may seem harmless on the surface, these women carry out the difficult tasks entrusted to them by their superiors: executing rivals, torturing them and confronting enemy cartels with their M4 assault rifles.
Joselyn Alejandra Niño was known as “La Flaca” not only because of the name of her organization but also because her thinness resembled Santa Muerte, a figure worshiped by many drug traffickers, thieves, policemen and the general public.
According to Infobae, the few photos of her appeared in 2015 on social media and they were used by rivals to identify her. In the photographs she appears holding large-caliber firearms. The photos were leaked by a group from the Cártel of the Gulf called “Los Ciclones”.
“Los Ciclones” wanted to kill her
According to the outlet, “Los Ciclones” leaked the photos of Joselyn along with others of her companions so that the police could identify and catch them. The hitwoman’s end was near.
Joselyn was identified by members of Los Metros, another cell of the Gulf Cartel, one of the main rivals of Las Flacas, who kidnapped Joselyn between April 12 and 13, 2015 in the town of Río Bravo, in Tamaulipas. She was not expecting what happened to her.
Joselyn Alejandra Niño discovered inside a cooler
A day later, on April 14, she was discovered dismembered in the ice cooler. Los Metros claimed responsibility for the death and posted images of the dismembered body on Twitter. On a piece of her arm there is a tattoo with the word “Niño”, one of her surnames.
The coroners who were in charge of that case revealed that the young woman had been executed with a shot to the head, later dismembered and frozen. At the time of her murder she was between 18 and 22 years old, her date of birth was never known. FILED FROM: Joselyn Alejandra Nino