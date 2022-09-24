He’s released from prison! Godson of Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán went unpunished
After five years in prison, Dámaso López Serrano, is being released. He is recognized as the godson of Joaquín Guzmán Loera, better known as “El Chapo”. The news came after the death of the Mexican capo’s alleged nephew, Edel Guzmán, who was known as “El Cuñado”.
In the world of drug trafficking, Dámaso López Serrano was known as “El Mini Lic”. In 2017, he ended up behind bars and it was announced that he had been cooperating with US authorities. In recent years, El Chapo Guzmán has suffered casualties and several of those close to him have died or were apprehended by the police.
MINI LIC FREE FROM JAIL
Dámaso López Serrano was apprehended in 2017 after surrendering to the United States authorities. After five years in prison, it was revealed that El Chapo’s godson did not hesitate to cooperate with the investigators and denounce the Sinaloa Cartel to obtain his precious freedom. He decided to risk his life and confess what he knew about the criminal organization.
In the latest reports, it was revealed that a judge had sentenced him to six years in prison and shortly after, he was seen leaving a prison in San Diego, California. The sentence was registered in the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) and it was announced that the godson of the Mexican capo managed to be released from the federal prison.
What was his sentence?
But, the Mini Lic did not get off scott free. According to reports, the judge, Dana Sabraw, ordered the former drug trafficker to hand over around a million dollars. The money must have come from the distribution of methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine, which he was carrying at that time, reported El Universal.
With that request, it was announced that El Chapo’s godson would obtain his freedom. By the statutes of his sentence, Dámaso López Serrano, must remain in the United States due to his parole that was granted to him a short time ago. At the moment, it is unknown what authorities will do with Guzmán Loera’s right-hand man.
Who is López Serrano?
El Chapo’s godson was one of the most feared drug traffickers. He is known in the world of drug trafficking as Mini Lic. He stood out as one of those closest to the Mexican capo. In 2017, his name became relevant when it became known that he had surrendered to the United States authorities.
Mini Lic, currently 34 years old, became one of the first high-ranking drug traffickers to surrender to the police, at the border checkpoint in Calexico, California, according to Univisión. Before he entered prison, his father, Dámaso López Núñez, was captured in Mexico for operating as a financier for the cartel, according to local media.
Did he plead guilty?
In 2018, Dámaso López Serrano pleaded guilty before a federal judge in a United States court. Mini Lic was accused of drug trafficking and did not deny the charge before the authorities. After that, it is known that the Mexican drug trafficker was cooperating with the authorities to get out of prison, according to Milenio Noticias.
The hearing that gave him his freedom was held on September 16. The judge, Dana Sabraw, informed him about the new sentence and indicated that, after having spent five years in prison, the balance of the sentence would be conditional freedom.