The godson of Joaquín Guzmán Loera is acquitted.

The authorities released him after he reported on the cartel.

‘El Mini Lic’ turned himself in to the police in 2017.

After five years in prison, Dámaso López Serrano, is being released. He is recognized as the godson of Joaquín Guzmán Loera, better known as “El Chapo”. The news came after the death of the Mexican capo’s alleged nephew, Edel Guzmán, who was known as “El Cuñado”.

In the world of drug trafficking, Dámaso López Serrano was known as “El Mini Lic”. In 2017, he ended up behind bars and it was announced that he had been cooperating with US authorities. In recent years, El Chapo Guzmán has suffered casualties and several of those close to him have died or were apprehended by the police.

MINI LIC FREE FROM JAIL

Dámaso López Serrano was apprehended in 2017 after surrendering to the United States authorities. After five years in prison, it was revealed that El Chapo’s godson did not hesitate to cooperate with the investigators and denounce the Sinaloa Cartel to obtain his precious freedom. He decided to risk his life and confess what he knew about the criminal organization.

In the latest reports, it was revealed that a judge had sentenced him to six years in prison and shortly after, he was seen leaving a prison in San Diego, California. The sentence was registered in the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) and it was announced that the godson of the Mexican capo managed to be released from the federal prison.