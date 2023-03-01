The US formally requests extradition of Ovidio Guzmán

Ovidio Guzmán was arrested on January 5.

El Chapo’s son is in the Almoloya prison in Mexico.

The US has formally requested Ovidio Guzmán’s extradition.

According to EFE, federal sources have confirmed that the United States government has formally requested the extradition of Ovidio Guzmán. El Chapo Guzmán’s son is one of the most wanted drug traffickers in the US. He was arrested almost two months ago in Mexico.

Now, the US wants Mexico to extradite the drug trafficker also known as ‘El Ratón’. They sent a formal request to the Attorney General’s Office ahead of the deadline set by a judge.

The US formally requests Ovidio Guzmán’s extradition

According to CBS News, federal sources have confirmed that the United States government has formally requested that El Chapo’s son be extradited to the US. A petition was sent to the Attorney General’s Office for Ovidio Guzmán to be transferred from Almoloya prison in Mexico.

A Mexican judge had set a deadline of March 5 for the US government to send a request to extradite the drug trafficker. Only days before the deadline expired, the US formalized its request for Ovidio Guzmán to be handed over to the US government.