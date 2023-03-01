The US formally requests extradition of Ovidio Guzmán
Ovidio Guzmán was arrested on January 5. El Chapo's son is in the Almoloya prison in Mexico. The US has formally requested Ovidio Guzmán's extradition.
According to EFE, federal sources have confirmed that the United States government has formally requested the extradition of Ovidio Guzmán. El Chapo Guzmán’s son is one of the most wanted drug traffickers in the US. He was arrested almost two months ago in Mexico.
Now, the US wants Mexico to extradite the drug trafficker also known as ‘El Ratón’. They sent a formal request to the Attorney General’s Office ahead of the deadline set by a judge.
According to CBS News, federal sources have confirmed that the United States government has formally requested that El Chapo’s son be extradited to the US. A petition was sent to the Attorney General’s Office for Ovidio Guzmán to be transferred from Almoloya prison in Mexico.
A Mexican judge had set a deadline of March 5 for the US government to send a request to extradite the drug trafficker. Only days before the deadline expired, the US formalized its request for Ovidio Guzmán to be handed over to the US government.
What happens now?
The request submitted to the Attorney General’s Office contains the file with the information and evidence collected by the Department of Justice. The request will be forwarded to Judge Gregorio Salazar Hernández from the Almoloya Criminal Justice Center.
El Chapo Guzmán’s son, also known as El Raton, has filed injunctions to indefinitely stop his extradition. On the other hand, the term of 60 days of pretrial detention ordered by a Mexican judge on January 6 is approaching, according to EFE.
Some say Guzmán’s capture was related to Biden’s visit to Mexico
Ovidio Guzmán’s arrest happened just days before US President Biden’s visit to Mexico for the North American Leaders Summit. However, Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, denied any relationship between the two events.
The United States, which has offered $5 million for his capture since December 2021, accuses the alleged drug dealer of crimes that have to do with the conspiracy to being drugs into that country. Now they are waiting for the response to Guzmán’s extradition request so that he can be tried for his crimes in the US.